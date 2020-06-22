Ansel Elgort Has Been Accused of Sexual Assualt

On June 19, 2020, a woman created an account Itsgabby and tweeted that Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted her back in 2014. In the post, the woman describes the alleged situation. According to her, she was 17 and he was 20 years old at the time.

@Itsgabby Claims Sexual Assualt

The woman claims that though she was crying, and telling him that she “didn’t want to do it.” He allegedly, “We need to break you in.” She described the pain she endured, Fan’s of Elgort immediately started to attack the woman. Some claiming that she is just “attention-seeking.”

It is unclear at this time when the alleged attack took place. In Gabby’s tweet, she mentions the assault took place a couple of days after she turned 17, Gabby included some Snapchat DMs, dated from 2014, allegedly between Elgort and Gabby. The woman also included a picture, with her face slightly hidden by her hand, of the two together.

The Alleged Altercation

Gabby further stated that Elgort asked a dance friend, also underage at the time, to have a threesome with them. “I couldn’t leave I was only 5’2 and 98 pounds.” She continues to say that Elgort made her believe “this is how sex was supposed to be.” Gabby then emphasizes how old she was at the time.

Elgort allegedly told Gabby not to let anyone know about their relationship, because it could possibly “ruin his career.” Then she explains how she has suffered from PTSD and panic attacks since the altercation took place. She now feels that she is “ready to talk about it and finally heal.” Suffering from PTSD is an extremely hard thing to live with. Being in a place where one is comfortable to peak about what happened is an amazing feat.

Elgort Speaks Out

Elgort denies there was any sexual assault. The actor is shocked by the horrifying claims. According to him, they were in “a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship.” He says that he does not understand what Gabby is feeling, “But her description of the events is simply not what happened.”

The “Allegiant” star further explains how he is sorry for the way things ended with the woman. He admitted that in the end of their relationship he ghosted her, and just “disappeared.” Elgort states that he is “disgusted and deeply ashamed” of his past behavior.” He understands that he “must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy.”

Gabby deleted the account after fans started leaving vicious comments on her post. There are no further hints at this time as to who Gabby truly is or what actually happened.

By Sheena Robertson

