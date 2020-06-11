Jas Waters, ‘This Is Us’ Writer, Dies at Age 38

On June 10, 2020, “This Is Us” writer, Jas Waters passed away at the age of 38. The cause of her death has not yet been reported. News of her death traveled around the world, as fellow “This Is Us” star’s paid tribute. The Rain Management Group, Waters’s representatives, confirmed the writer’s death on Twitter.

Her Early Years

Waters was born on Dec. 21, 1981. She preferred to go by her nickname JasFly. Her full name is Jasmine Waters and she was born in Evanston, Illinois. The aspiring director went to Evanston Township Highschool. After graduating she attended Columbia College Chicago.

After which she worked in film and television productions for nine years. Some of the projects she worked on are “Spiderman 1-2,” “Barbershop 1-2,” “save the Last Dance,” and “ER.” She wrote a few episodes of “Hood Adjacent with James Davis” in 2017. Afterward, she became a staff writer for “This Is Us.”

She Will Be Missed

Waters was a talented writer, author, and TV personality, who shall be missed by everyone she has touched. She had her own column in Vibe magazine in 2012. The talented writer also had her own blog for three years. She truly had an amazing talent.

Stars who have worked with her went to social media to pay their respects. Many of her fans have posted how much they loved her work. Her family and friends mourn her death. Waters was in Hollywood, California when she died. May she rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Gossipgist: Jas Waters Biography

IMDb: Jas Waters

Yahoo!: ‘This Is Us’ and ‘What Men Want’ writer Jas Waters dies: ‘Incredibly shocked and saddened’

People: This Is Us Writer Jas Waters Dies at 39: ‘She Was a Brilliant Storyteller’

Entertainment Tonight: Jas Waters, ‘This Is Us’ Writer, Dead at 39: Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and More React

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Tomek.pl’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License