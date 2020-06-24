Ron Jeremy, Porn Star, Charged With Rape and Sexual Assualt

On June 22, 2020, an arrest warrant was issued for porn star Ron Jeremy. Jeremy has been charged with violently raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth woman. These separate incidents date all the way back to 2014. His full name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt.

Past Allegations

This is not the first time that Jeremy has been accused of sexual assault. In June of 2017, Ginger Banks – an adult film star- released a video. In the video Banks says that Jeremy had groped her, as well as other porn stars and fans. In September of that year, a Tacoma, Washington radio station promotional model filed a police report against Jeremey.

In the report, the woman accused Jeremy of sucking on her nipple, touched her vagina over her underwear, and groped her buttocks. According to her, she asked the legend to sign her breast and got molested instead. The police have reported they reviewed the video surveillance footage, also that they spoke to all the witnesses. Authorities then turned the case over to the Tacoma City Attorney’s Office, Their office declined to pursue the case.

What He Has Said in the Past

Over the past few years, there have been numerous other women stepping forward and making claims against Jeremy. Throughout all of these cases, the legendary porn star has claimed his innocence. “I have never and would never rape anyone. All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have most of the accusations of ‘groping,’” Jeremy stated in an interview in 2018.

Further on in the interview, Jeremy states, “But seriously, if you were going to be around Ron Jeremy, wouldn’t you assume that I’d be a little bit touchy-feely?” It further goes on to say that it should be expected since “This is what I do for a living.” He then states that he is “deeply sorry,” to anyone who may have been dismayed by his behavior.

Recent Allegations

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, announced the charges that he faces. If convicted of the three counts of forcible rape, three counts of penetration by use of a foreign object, and one count of oral sex and battery. He faces a maximum sentence of 90 years to life if found guilty.

By Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CNN: Ron Jeremy, porn star, charged with sexually assaulting four women

UPI: Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting 4 women

Page Six: Ron Jeremy cleared in sexual assault investigation

Top and Featured Image Courtesy Michael Tippett’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License