ACLU and Oregon AG File Latest Lawsuits Against Police and Federal Agents

ACLU-Oregon and Oregon State Attorney General Ellen F. Rosenblum file the latest lawsuits against the Portland Police and Federal Agents in an ongoing fight for the Constitutional rights of Portlanders.

Earlier lawsuits include one against the Portland Police Department. It successfully stopped the use of teargas, rubber bullets, and other non-lethal weapons unless a riot is declared. However, federal officers are not bound by this rule.

Lawsuit Filed by Oregon AG

Oregon’s AG filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against the troops occupying Portland in a federal court on July 17, 2020. Rosenblum, filing on behalf of the state. She “is pressing a judge to immediately stop federal officers from anonymously snatching Portland protesters off city streets, arguing those actions are illegal and could increase protesters’ chances of being kidnapped by non-federal entities,” according to OPB.

In the lawsuit, Rosenblum names John Does 1-10 et al. as defendants. Their names are not readily accessible since the federal officers are wearing uniforms without displaying their names, and many times not even the fact that they are police officers. She also names the United States Department of Homeland Security, the United States Border Protection Service, and the United States Marshal Service.

Video evidence includes: protesters clubbed with batons, and they used CS gas (an aerosol of a volatile solvent) to shoot the crowds, pepper-spray, shot with rubber bullets, shot with exploding pepper balls, and kidnapping protesters off the streets using unmarked vans.

ACLU-Oregon Lawsuit

The ACLU lawsuit filed on behalf of Index Newspapers LLC (dba Portland Mercury), and numerous journalists. The defendants named are the City of Portland, John Does 1-60, officers of the Portland Police Bureau and other agencies working in concert; the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service on July 17.

Their lawsuit seeks to restrain officers from violating the First and Fourth Amendments of the United States Constitution. The lawsuit requests the law enforcement agencies be prohibited from arresting, threatening arrest, or using physical force “against any person whom they know or reasonably should know is a

Journalist or Legal Observer” unless the officers believe a crime was committed. [Legal Observers are easily identified as they are wearing a National Lawyers’ Guild issued or authorized Legal Observer hat (typically a green NLG hat) or wearing a blue ACLU issued or authorized Legal Observer vest.]

They further implore the court to cease “seizing any photographic equipment,

audio or video recording equipment, or press passes” from the group mentioned in the previous paragraph. The lawsuit also requests the officers to refrain from demanding journalists, or Legal Observers to quit “photographing, recording, or observing a protest,” unless the officers are legally detaining them. Furthermore, the lawsuit demands their equipment must be returned upon release.

Peaceful Protests May Return After Lawsuits Are Settled

Perhaps once these restraining orders are in place, peaceful protests will resume to the level the city experienced before President Trump’s “private police force” entered the town escalating violence. Since the federal officers unceremoniously invaded the streets of Portland, insensed citizens joined the masses, increasing the nightly crowds. However, since there is a heightened sense of anger and no relief in sight, citizens will prevail and be grateful for the lawsuits filed on their behalf by the ACLU and AG Rosenblum.

One victim of being shot point-blank with pepper spray, 66-year-old Kim Brolutti asked: “Jesus, what country are we in? Is this really how it’s going to be?

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

