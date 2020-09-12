Conor McGregor, Retired UFC Star Arrested on ‘Attempted Sexual Assault’

Conor Anthony McGregor, a UFC star, has made headlines once again. This time it is for “attempted assault’ and exposing himself. The complaint was made on Sept. 10, 2020.

The UFC star was born on July 14, 1988, in Dublin, Ireland. He is also known as “The Notorious Mystic Mac.” McGregor began his mixed martial arts (MMA) career in 2008. In his previous career, he was a plumber.

He became fond of UFC grew in 2009 when he attended the UFC 93. McGregor first debuted on the UFC in 2013 after he met Dana White at a pub in Dublin. White had been in Ireland accepting an award when he tweeted for fans to join him for a drink. McGregor was one of those people who answered the call.

On Sept. 12, he underwent a hearing performed by the gendarmerie. Gendarmerie is soldiers who serve in an army group which acts as armed police officers. They have authority over the civilians in their area. Gendarmeries are present in several different countries, including France.

At this time there are no further details of his arrest. His representative has since released a statement saying that he “vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct.” The statement further states that Mcgregor was released after he was questioned.

Mcgregor has been in the French region with his fiancee Dee Devlin for several days. On Sept. 4th the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) reportedly boarded the UFC fighters yacht. Although McGregor has claimed to be retired, he failed to file out the appropriate paperwork stating so. This — technically speaking — makes him still a current UFC fighter.

The USADA proceeded to test the star for any substances that are not allowed in the sport. Mcgregor posted “USADA have just arrived to my this morning for testing? I’ve retired guys!… I’ll allow them to test me… all natural here baby”!”

The UFC fighter has claimed to retire twice before. The first time was in March 2016, in which he returned for an August match. He also claimed he retired in April 2019 only to return early 2020 to face another opponent.

McGregor was scheduled to join Princess Charlene of Monaco in the 180km voyage from Corsica to Monaco via a sea bike.

Since his arrest, McGregor has dropped out of the charity event. The charity event is scheduled to happen on Sept. 12, 2020. The event is supposed to raise awareness for water safety. Prior to his arrest McGregor attended the Tour de France.

Written by Sheena Robertson

