Meghan Trainor Says No Sex During Pregnancy

Meghan Trainor has announced in a recent interview that she just “can’t” have sex while she is pregnant. During her interview with TODAY Parents, on Nov. 16, 2020, Trainor shared her reasoning for feeling this way. Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara revealed they were having a son back in October.

Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can’t have sex while our son is in between us… But all I can think about is that there’s a little boy in my belly.

She shared with TODAY Parent that her husband has been completely helpful during this pregnancy. Trainor even added that her friends are a little bit jealous about their relationship. They ask her frequently how they are going to find someone like Sabara.

The singer and actor husband shared their baby announcement on Instagram with a picture of their sonogram. They had engulfed the image with Christmas decorations when they made their post.

In an interview with Jena Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb on the Today show, Trainor said that she felt “lucky” to be pregnant.

She told them that she has been doing a lot of research on her first pregnancy. She further stated that she feels like she is “learning new things every single day.” She now feels like all women are amazing.

Trainor is well-known for her songs “All About That Bass,” and “Dear Future Husband.” Her husband was a star on “Spy Kids.” Sabara, age 28, and Trainor, age 26, were married in December 2018. Originally Trainor thought they were having a baby girl.

She had done all the old wives’ tales she saw online. Like the ones that are based on the baby’s heartbeat and the shape of her hips. Of course, they found out she was wrong. Now all they have to worry about is buying the stuff they need for their son.

Written by Sheena Robertson

