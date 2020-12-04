COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Approved by the FDA Soon

If Pfizer and Moderna win FDA emergency use authorization, they could distribute about 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of December, according to CNN on Dec. 3, 2020. It will be enough to vaccinate 20 million people because each vaccine requires two doses.

Based on data from the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed, if they get the approval, the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines may be shipped by December 15 and 22 — Pfizer and Moderna, respectively.

Associate Director of the Immunization Action Coalition Dr. Kelly Moore, said:

Let’s do it simple and easy. Everyone will be issued a written wallet-size card that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due. Everyone will receive it.

Vaccination clinics around the United States are responsible for reporting to their state immunization registries which COVID-19 vaccine was given to a patient to keep track.

Every dose administrated will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to Claire Hannan, the executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers. Many places ask their patients for a cellphone number to text them updates on the vaccine and their next appointment for their next dosage.

According to Gen. Gustave Perna, Warp Speed’s chief operating officer, when the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine starts, Operation Warp Speed has 100 million vaccine kits ready to go.

192 More Deaths in Illinois

According to Block Club Chicago, COVID-19 has killed 192 more people in Illinois. There have been 12,830 deaths in the state and about 795 deaths that may have been COVID-19 related. The head of the Illinois Department of Health, J.B. Pritzker, warns Illinoisians to take safety measures.

