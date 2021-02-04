Criminal Sexual Assault Report in South Chicago

Don't like to read?

The Chicago Police Department crime alert released on Feb. 3, 2021, details a sexual assault in the 4th district. Based on the report, the victim and assailant were strangers.

At 1:10 a.m. CT, a Black man approached a woman and attempted to chat with her while she walked away. He identified himself as “Q.” Coming up from behind her, he grabbed her and covered her mouth.

The man threatened to kill the victim if she screamed. He forced her into an unsecured back yard and sexually assaulted her.

After the sexual assault, the attacker took the victim’s cell phone and once again threatened her life, this time if she called the police.

According to the victim, he fled southbound toward 76th Street on foot. She described him as an African-American man who was approximately 20-30 years old. He is about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150-160 pounds.

The assailant is reported to have a medium complexion. He was wearing a colorful red, white, and navy blue puffy hooded jacket and dark-colored pants.

2019 Sexual Assault Statistics

The FBI released sexual assault statistics for 2019 in September 2020. For the total number of non-per capita rapes, Illinois ranks 6th in the United States — 6, 078. Reported sexual assault case statistics for the state amount to 48 per 100,000 people.

Although the rapes per capita are relatively unchanged from 2018, the total number of sexual assaults reported was 6,106, reflecting a -0.5 percent difference.

Statista’s database states: “Rape and sexual assault are notorious for being underreported crimes, which means that the prevalence of sex crimes is likely much higher than what is reported. Additionally, more than a third of women worry about being sexually assaulted, and most sexual assaults are perpetrated by someone the victim knew.”

CPD Advice for Citizens

Chicago Police Department advises citizens to travel in pairs. Make sure not to be distracted with cell phones or wearing headphones to reduce the possibility of becoming a victim of sexual assault. It is also important for citizens to trust their instincts — if a situation is uncomfortable, seek safety.

Call 911 to report any suspicious persons or activity in the area. Remember…If you see something, say something!

The Bureau of Detectives: Area Two ask citizens with any information regarding this incident to call 321-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted on CPDTIP.com.

Use this reference number when calling or submitting an online tip JE-130886.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

