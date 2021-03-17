Andy Dolton Signs $10M 1-Year Deal With Chicago Bears [Video]

Don't like to read?

Chicago Bears sign Andy Dolton to a one-year $10 million deal Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The Bears have also added a $3 million incentive to Dolton’s contract.

Chicago aggressively looked at Russell Wilson after his agent names the Bears as one of the four teams he would be willing to be traded to. Around the NFL, it is rumored that the Seahawks were asking for Khalil Mack and Kyle Fuller in a Wilson trade. That would be totally out of the question.

Out of the four teams that Wilson mentioned, Dallas extended Dak Prescott’s contract last week, and the Saints Monday signed a deal to bring back Jameis Winston. With the Bears signing Dolton Tuesday, that would leave only the Raiders as the last team on Wilson’s list.

Dolton started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and played nine-years with them before being picked up by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 as a back-up to Dak Prescott. Dolton’s 4-5 record, 2,170 passing-yards, 14-touchdowns, and eight interceptions last year place him among a long list of quarterback signings with the Bears that never really go anywhere.

Dolton expressed that he hoped to find a spot as a starter with a team at the end of last season. And the Bears that have the 20th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft may be too far down to be able to rely on drafting one of the top four quarterbacks in the draft.

The Bears elected not to pick up Trubinsky’s fifth-year option making him a free agent, leaving Foles and Dolton to battle for the starting position.

