Deshaun Watson Exposes Himself to Sexual Assault Charges [Video]

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been charged by 12 women for sexual assault Friday, March 19, 2021. Lawyer Tony Buzbee representing these women, calls Watson a serial harasser whose actions expanded to forced oral sex.

Buzbee explains that this case is not about money, publicity, or fame; it is about these women taking their power back. Buzbee has received over 10 death threats since filing this case through social media.

Watson, 25, has hired Rusty Hardin, a high-profile lawyer. In 2012, Hardin got Roger Clemens off after being accused of lying to Congress about using performance-enhancing drugs.

Earlier this month, Watson asked the Texans to trade him. With this accusation cloud, the potential teams looking at Watson, like the Jets and the Dolphins, may be hesitant.

Rumors are circulating in Texas that Buzbee lives on the same street as Texan’s owner Cal McNair may be conspiring against Watson out of revenge. Buzbee said:

I need to dispel some silly rumors, I live near the McNair family. I don’t know the McNair family. I wouldn’t recognize Cal or Hal if I saw him on the street.

One of the lawsuits against Watson claims that he booked a masseuse for a session. During this session, he got naked and developed an erection. The Texan quarterback allegedly asked her what she was going to do about it. During another session with the same woman, Watson allegedly attempted to place his erect penis in her hand while kissing her on the mouth.

Buzbee claims that he has been in communication with the Houston Police Department. But HPD does not know about the allegations in the lawsuits. In a statement, the police said:

No incident reports regarding these allegations have been filed in our jurisdiction.

Written by Omari Jahi

