Portland Ranks Second-Highest Percentage of Same-Sex Couple Households

Oregon proudly identifies itself as an LGBTQ-friendly state. Nearly three percent of those living in the Portland-Hillsboro-Vancouver metropolitan statistical area (MSA) indicate they have a same-sex spouse or domestic partner, reports Willamette Week.

According to a recent brief about the 2019 American Community Survey conducted as part of the U.S. Census, Portland has the second-highest percentage of same-sex households of any metropolitan area in the nation, behind only San Francisco.

Of those responding, 1.4 percent of married couples in the Portland MSA were of the same gender, and 1.2 percent of unmarried couples.

Portland-Hillsboro-Vancouver placing second in the U.S. may be surprising since the gay communities in these cities are visible but relatively quiet.

Rounding Out the Top 10 Same-Sex Couple Households

Coming in third is Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington MSA. The fourth and sixth are in Florida — Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford and Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, respectively.

Coming in fifth is Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas. Seventh is Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts, and eighth is Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado.

Numbers nine and 10 are Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler. Arizona, and Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland, respectively.

New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago LGBTQ communities did not make the top 10 list. These cities have larger numbers of same-sex couples, but their overall percentages are smaller due to their dense populations.

Oregon Laws Protect Same-Sex Couples and the LGBTQ Community

Oregon laws recognizing domestic partnerships between two men or women went into effect in 2008. The state legalized same-gender marriages in 2014.

Moreover, the Gender Equity Law enacted in 2008 protects LGBTQ individuals and families against housing, employment, and public accommodations discrimination. Same-sex couples are allowed to adopt and become foster parents.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Robert Couse-Baker’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Images by Cathy Milne-Ware