Vatican Says Catholic Churches Cannot Bless Same-Sex Marriages

The Vatican has taken a different stance than Pope Francis by saying Catholic Churches cannot bless same-sex marriages. The Holy See made this announcement on March 15, 2021. Recently, Pope Francis has approved LGBTQ marriages — which has threatened to widen the chasm between the LGBTQ community and the church.

In a lengthy note released on Monday morning, the Vatican called homosexuality a “choice.” They further called it a sin and said that it “cannot be recognized as objectively ordered.” Many people in the LGBTQ community have been disappointed by the stance the Vatican has taken.

The Vatican’s note also said, “it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage.” For example, “outside the indissoluble union of a” woman and a man. They added, “as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex.”

The Holy See’s note goes on to explain that same-sex marriages are not recognized by God, according to the bible. They go on to say that the Christian community and its Pastors need to accept, respect, and be sensitive to those “with homosexual inclinations.”

The Vatican says the LGBTQ community deserves the chance to learn God’s words — they just can not be blessed to marry one another due to God saying it is a “sin.” Oddly enough, Pope Francis, who has been praised frequently for his welcoming tone towards the LGBTQ community, approved of the Vatican’s note.

Many people feel this standpoint is a setback for the Catholic Churches. They had hoped that the institution would soon modernize to include the LGBTQ community more. At least 29 countries have recognized same-sex marriages.

In the past year, the Pope has made several comments like the LGBTQ community deserves “a right to be in a family.” Further calling them “children of God.”

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CNN: Vatican says it will not bless same-sex unions, calling homosexuality a ‘sin’ and a ‘choice’; by Rob Picheta and Delia Gallagher

Bollettino Sala StampaDella Santa Sede: Responsum of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to a dubium regarding the blessing of unions of persons of the same sex, 15.03.2021

Featured Image Courtesy of Gary Campbell-Hall’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License