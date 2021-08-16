Bob Dylan Is Being Sued for Sexually Assaulting a 12-Year-Old in 1965

Don't like to read?

Singer Bob Dylan is being accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old over a six-week span in 1965. The victim, known only as J.C. filed court paperwork to sue the “Like a Rolling Stone” singer on Aug. 13, 2021.

The document states that “over a six-week period between April and May of 1965” Dylan “befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff.” After he had lowered her inhibitions the singer allegedly sexually abused her. The document also states that the singer gave J.C. alcohol, drugs, and threatened her with physical violence.

As a result, the victim suffers from emotional and psychological damage.

The action was brought to the New York County Courts pursuant to the New York Child Victims Act Session Law News of N.Y Ch. 11 (S. 2440). According to the paperwork filed by lawyer Daniel W. Isaacs, the victim is seeking to recover damages for her emotional trauma and psychological damage that Dylan caused.

Dylan allegedly abused the victim multiple times during the six-week period. According to the document some of the abuse happened in the songwriters’ apartment in the Hotel Chelsea.

According to USA TODAY, a spokesperson for the singer released a statement on August 16 saying that “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

The lawsuit states that “Dylan’s predatory, sexual and unlawful acts against [the] Plaintiff amounted to a series of harmful and offensive contacts to [the] Plaintiff’s person, all of which were done intentionally by him to her without her consent.” These acts allegedly perpetrated by Dylan has caused the victim to suffer:

severe emotional and psychological distress, humiliation, fright, disassociation, anger, depression, anxiety, personal turmoil and loss of faith, a severe shock to her nervous system, physical pain and mental anguish, and emotional and psychological damage.

The lawsuit against Dylan was filed one day prior to the law’s expiration date.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

USA TODAY: Bob Dylan sued for allegedly grooming, sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965; by Jenna Ryu

Top and Featured Image by Francisco Antunes Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Carlos Ramón Bonilla Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License