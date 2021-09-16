Sex Toy Completely Melts Almost Set Apartment Fire

Don't like to read?

A woman shared her frightening sex toy story on Reddit saying that her vibrator “completely melted” almost setting her apartment on fire, according to 7 News’s report on Sept. 11, 2021. The woman claimed the adult toy was accidentally turned on when it was left underneath her covers.

She stated that the incident was “embarrassing and terrifying.” Her Reddit post was entitled “I almost killed myself with a vibrator.” She was left very shaken over her close call.

In her post, she said that she lived alone and used her sex toy “a few weeks back.” She left it in her “bed forgetting to unplug it.”

The woman went on to say that she had been plastered the night of the incident “and rolled on top of it which flicked it on.”

It’s completely melted and my whole apartment smells like burnt plastic. I honestly think it was minutes away from setting my whole apartment on fire…

She believes the device should have had an automatic shut-off timer. The woman created the post “to laugh at myself.” However, the whole situation really scared her. She added that the sex toy was “an expensive one.”

Many people who saw her post thanked her for her warning. One stated they were going to unplug theirs.

One Reddit user stated that sex toys “should go through testing to ensure [the] safety of use, and that doesn’t sound like it passes.” Another user shared a similar story about their “wand.” It was “plugged in for days, suddenly leapt into the air, shooting flames.” They were thankful they were home and in the room when it happened.

Many other users took to the lighter side of the story and came up with jokes about the situation. The woman summed up her sex toy post with: “Moral of the story [is] always unplug your vibrator.”

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

7 News: Reddit user tells: ‘I almost killed myself with a vibrator;’ by Amy Sinclair

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Nenad Stojkovic’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License