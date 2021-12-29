Ghislaine Maxwell Found on Sex Trafficking Charges

Don't like to read?

Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty on five of the six sex trafficking charges. The jury came back with a guilty charge on Dec. 29, 2021.

She was arrested in July 2020 and has been since held without bail. During her first appearance in court, she pled not guilty to the six-count indictment of abuse and trafficking of underage girls.

Maxwell has been found culpable of aiding Epstein in sexually abusing female minors between 1994 and 2004. The jury took six days to decide she was guilty of these allegations.

Following the verdict, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated, “A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable — facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children.” He formally praised “the bravery of the girls — now grown women — who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible.”

Williams further stated that his “Office will always stand with victims, will always follow the facts wherever they lead, and will always fight to ensure that no one, no matter how powerful and well connected, is above the law.”

The five federal charges Maxwell was found guilty of are:

Transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity;

Sex trafficking of a minor;

Three counts of conspiracy.

The jury acquitted Maxwell, 60, on the charge of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. She now faces up to 65 years in prison.

