Don't like to read?

Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit proceeds as Virginia Louise Giuffre provides new information. Giuffre is an American-Australian campaigner. She created a non for profit called Victims Refuse Silence in 2015 that offers support to victims of sex trafficking in the United States. Giuffre is a traumatized victim of the sex trafficking ring of Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier and convicted sex offender. He committed suicide before being put on trial on Aug. 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit proceeds under the stamped approval of Judge Lewis Kaplan. The allegations have been going on for some time, causing the Prince of York to step down from his royal duties in 2019. “Giuffre alleged in the lawsuit that the late financier Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her and forced her to have sex with his friends, including the prince, and that Andrew was aware she was underage (17) in the US at the time. She alleges the Prince sexually abused her at Ghislaine Maxwell’s home in London, at Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, and at his mansion in Manhattan,” according to CNN.

The former girlfriend of convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 of sex trafficking, conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sex trafficking of children by force, fraud, or coercion as well. Maxwell is currently incarcerated awaiting sentencing and has been linked to Prince Andrews and several other social and economically elite upper-class women and men.

Prince Andrews continued to deny allegations of his involvement and hoped for the judge to dismiss the suit. Last week in a hearing, the Duke of York’s lawyer Andrew Brettler pleaded with the judge that Giuffre says Prince Andrew knew she was being trafficked. However, the lawyer continued to use the language she told, or she claims, or she thinks, in terms of downplaying Giuffre’s story, which is a known fact that sexual relations took place between the Prince and her. The 61-year-old royal is being sued for alleged sexual assault in the Virgin Islands, London, and New York while Giuffre was 17. Currently, new information surfaced concerning the knowledge that Prince Andrew was allegedly aware that his sexual companion was being trafficked.

Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit proceeds as a federal judge in New York, Lewis Kaplan, recently denied dismal at the Duke of York’s request. The judge wrote in his ruling that Giuffre’s allegations are not ambiguous or vague. Instead, these incidents of sexual abuse have precisely detailed orientated situations in three areas identifying whom, what, when, where, and why. If the case is not settled, Prince Andrews shall have a trial date sometime between September and December 2022.

Written by Lionel Carter

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Geo News: Prince Andrew was aware of Virginia Giuffre being trafficked, claims reveal

ABC News: Prince Andrew’s request to dismiss alleged Epstein victim lawsuit denied; by Aaron Katersky

CNN: Judge rules sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew can move ahead; by Eric Levenson and Brian Vitagliano

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of The Open University’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Insert Image Courtesy of WP Paarz’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License