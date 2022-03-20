Republican War on Women Reaches Level of Extreme Sexism

Don't like to read?

The Republicans have waged war on women for decades. However, it reached the level of extreme sexism during Donald Trump’s administration and continues to gain ground.

In 1981 Ronald Reagan was inaugurated as our nation’s 40th president. He immediately began to expose his true self and how he made fools of millions of voters, including yours truly. Revealing his personal beliefs, he made it clear that he would include them in his agenda throughout his presidency.

Almost immediately, he revealed his disdain for the working class, attempting to eliminate all unions associated with federal employees. He refused to negotiate with our nation’s air traffic controllers, firing all of them for attempting to obtain higher wages and better working conditions. Reagan was just beginning. His next target was women’s rights and their fight for complete equality with men.

Reagan aligned himself with a single religion in violation of the first amendment. He openly embraced Christianity and, by his actions, displayed a lack of respect for all others. His open devotion to the Christian faith is directly responsible for the creation of the Christian Religious Right, which owns one entire party in Washington today.

Evangelical leaders hate women and have proven their support of misogyny by falsifying the teachings of the Bible to satisfy their own ambitions. If today’s Republican Party in name only honored their oaths of office, they would shun the demands of the CRR lobby, which claims that all abortion is illegal and immoral and that same-sex marriage, and all actions by the LGBTQ community, are against the laws of God.

Am I being fair to the history of our 40th president? Without a doubt. Although Reagan’s foreign policy was excellent, his domestic policies were deplorable, composed of bigotry and prejudice. And we must not forget that his fiscal policy of “trickle-down economics” began what is now an unforgivable national debt and the severity of income inequality in America today.

The right-wing’s war on women escalated during Trump’s illegitimate administration. The very fact that a well-known sexual predator was supported and praised by millions of voters and the evangelical branch of Christianity confirmed that the war on women was continuing and growing.

Today, mostly old, white men who fear our nation’s growing diversity and women who are no longer asking for equality. Instead, they are taking it and are expanding their efforts to control women’s rights.

If you follow what is happening in America today, you are aware that Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has begun an even more aggressive war against women and the LGBTQ community. Not to be outdone, Idaho’s fascist Governor, Brad Little, not only adopted the law supported by Texas’ extremist right-wing legislature, he added additional provisions which protect incestuous relatives and rapists.

The most recent bills mimic those written in Texas, which include a provision forbidding all abortions after six weeks, a period of time when most women are unaware of a pregnancy. In addition, Idaho’s newest law allows the father and other relatives to prevent the abortion of a “preborn child.” Once again, enhancing men’s rights over the Constitutional rights of women. Idaho also added a $20,000 bounty on any vigilante who reports an illegal abortion.

During the four long years of the Trump administration, Trump and Moscow Mitch McConnell rammed through the confirmations of three unqualified Supreme Court Justices, all of whom admitted that they would overturn Roe v Wade.

Finally, read the following and understand how close we are to becoming a fascist nation.

In Idaho, rape must be reported when seeking a legal abortion:

If the woman terminates her pregnancy without filing a police report, the rapist’s family, including up to 10 relatives, can still sue and collect a $20,000 bounty per relative. That’s $200,000 that a rape victim would have to pay to her rapist’s family. This is “pro-life.

There is no denying that the Grand Old Party has become the party of racism, sexism, and homophobia. Much of this is in support of the demands of lobbyists. Old, white billionaires are desperate to preserve today’s plutocracy. Neo-Nazi groups, and a large group of old white men who pay zero dollars in taxes, standing on an altar, and pretending to care about “God’s children on earth,” bribe right-wing politicians to continue their wars against women, Blacks, Hispanics, and anyone involved in any aspect of the LGBTQ community. Soon they will all openly be chanting “white power!”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Daily Kos: ‘I don’t care how the conception occurred’: Wisconsin lawmaker advocates for no abortion exceptions; by Aysha Qamar

Daily Beast: Is the GOP’s War on Women Now Pro-Rapist? By Wajahat Ali

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Lorie Shaull’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of TJ DeGroat’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License