Southern Baptist Convention’s (SBC) sexual abuse is a crisis; it is an apocalypse. The investigation uncovered a far more evil and systemic reality than people imagined it could be.

The report’s conclusions were so massive that they defied summation. It substantiates charges of stonewalling, deception, victim intimidation, and those calling for reform. It included conversations among lawyers and top Executive Committee staff that reveal the inhumanity of villains in the television crime drama. It documented Southern Baptist Convention leaders’ heartless cover-ups and plausible allegations of the leader’s sexually predatory behavior, including Johnny Hunt, ex-SBC president.

There was the documented Executive Committee’s injustice of a sexual abuse survivor whose story of abuse made it seem consensual.

For years, leaders in the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee conducted thorough investigations and found them legally impossible.

Sexual violence and assault allegations of about 700 cases are located in the Southern Baptist ConventionNashville headquarters secret file. SBC did nothing to stop the predators from continuing their crimes. They even warned the staff against engaging those asking how to keep children from their Minister’s abuse. According to reports, the ministers even have their own databases to protect themselves.

The true horror of all of this is not just what has been done but also how it happened.

It was unimaginable how the powerful mythology of the New Orleans French Quarter Café Du Monde, where the two leaders, Paul Pressler and Paige Patterson, mapped out how the convention could restore loyalty and devotion to the truth of the Bible.

But one of those leaders was fired for allegedly mishandling a rape victim’s report, and the other is in civil proceedings about allegations of the rape of young men.

Most of the people in the pews believed in the Bible and wanted to support the leaders. Little did they know that some would use the truth of the Bible to prop up a lie about themselves.

The second part of the Southern Baptist Convention’s mythology is that of its mission. Southern Baptist missionaries are some of the most selfless, modest, and talented people.

And yet Southern Baptist Convention used those impulses to blame survivors for their abuse and those who stood by the accused as tools to distract from the mission.

The survivors not only endured legal harassment and psychological warfare but they were also isolated with implications that people wouldn’t hear the gospel if they kept focusing on sexual abuse. They were also told they would go to hell.

It is unimaginable what happened on the seventh floor — how many people were assaulted and children were raped — silence screamed inside that Southern Baptist building. All the while they boasted one could reach Jesus.

However, the investigation into the abuses almost never happened. From its proposal, Executive Committee leaders vigorously fought to shut it down, or if that was not possible, to defang the report so nobody would know the Committee’s secrets.

The report’s story started in October 2019, when an attorney and advocate, Rachael Denhollander, talked about addressing sexual abuse at the Southern Baptist Convention Caring Well Conference.

The Executive Committee at the Southern Baptist Convention released a secret list of sexual abusers in 2007.

The 205-page list detailed 700 sexual abuse and abuse cases involving pastors. music minters, camp counselors, Sunday school teachers, bus drivers, and missionaries. Roughly 400 were tied to SBC churches from Alaska to Alabama. The abuse timeline ranged from 1967 to 2021.

The Executive Committee hired Guidepost to run a confidential hotline for reporting abuse allegations at 202-864-5578 or SBChotline@guidepostsolutions.com.

