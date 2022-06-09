Civil Rights Activist Worry About Implications of Same-Sex Marriage

Don't like to read?

There was a historic ruling by the Supreme Court when it ruled LGBTQ plus rights have a constitutional right to marriage on June 26, 2015. Seven years later, a lot has changed. The Supreme Court is now contemplating another pending landmark decision about the federal right to an abortion. A leaked opinion draft suggests that the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could affect other rights, including same-sex marriage. The lead plaintiff in the 2015 case was activist Jim Obergefell, a civil rights activist who joined the All Things Considered group to communicate his standpoint on the uncertain future and how closely tied his case to Roe v. Wade.

The Tale Behind Activist Jim Obergefell Initial Lawsuit

On June 26, 2013, the Supreme Court annulled the Defense of Marriage Act in The United States v. Windsor. Activist Obergefell married his partner John of twenty years, then died of ALS. When he learned that they filled out John’s death certificate as single, he decided to sue the state of Ohio and the city of Cincinnati, demanding to recognize their lawful out-of-state marriage. That’s the case that took activist Obergefell to the Supreme Court.

Initial Sentiment to the Leaked Draft of Roe v. Wade

His initial sentiment about the leaked draft was a dark day for people and their right to control their bodies and medical decisions without government interference. But, reading the draft scared activist Obergefell if the state would criminalize same-sex marriage.

If the Law Overturned Roe, Would Abortion Become Illegal Everywhere in the U.S.?

Currently, abortion stays legal in every state. But, if the law overturned Roe, individual states would decide whether or not to legalize abortion. While many states would allow them, some have started creating requirements to help aid those who live in states that probably restrict abortion.

Thirteen states have trigger laws that would immediately make abortion illegal, but the Roe decision could still invalidate some old books on abortion laws. Still, despite the Roe precedent, the state of Oklahoma has already passed abortion bans.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

NPR: Abortion rights might soon be gone. Activists worry same-sex marriage is next; by Mary Louise Kelly, Michael Levitt, Courtney Dorning

WITF: Abortion rights might soon be gone. Activists worry same-sex marriage is next; by Mary Louise Kelly, Michael Levitt, Courtney Dorning

WBHM: Abortion rights might soon be gone. Activists worry same-sex marriage is next; by Mary Louise Kelly, Michael Levitt, Courtney Dorning

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Thomas Hawk’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of David Jackmanson’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License