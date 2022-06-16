Kevin Spacey’s Neanderthal Past Brings Sexual Assault Charges in the UK

Don't like to read?

Human beings’ negative thoughts and actions are under research to determine if there is a genetic link. Kevin Spacey comes under fire again as he faces assault charges in the U.K. this week, but are these actions on him, or can this be blamed on his Neanderthal DNA?

Neanderthals were not domestic creatures. Instead, new Australian research acknowledges them as aggressive, terrifying, ruthless, and apex predators. They hunted, raped, and ate humans for over 50,000 years. These characteristics transferred from Neanderthal to the human offspring born from mating with humans.

Kevin Spacey Formally Charged

Spacey was formally charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men on Monday in London. Over the past decade, famous, powerful men have been charged with sexual assault exposing this Neanderthal predator characteristic.

For years, powerful men have conducted themselves inappropriately with their female and male employees or co-workers. However, this inappropriate activity, for the most part, was not reported.

However, since the #MeToo Movement formed, sexual assault charges were filed against Bill O’Reilly, R. Kelly, Louis CK, Woody Allen, Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski, and Donald Trump.

Spacey on Monday had to answer to allegations of sexual misconduct in a Massachusetts courtroom. This appearance in court comes after former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh accused Spacey of molesting her then 18-year-old son.

Some of Spacey’s most popular movies are “The Usual Suspects” and “Superman Returns.” His television highlights are “Crime Story,” “The Equalizer,” and “House of Cards,” where Spacey played Frank Underwood.

Is This Activity Limited to High-Profile Men?

Nationwide, 81% of women and 43% of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and or assault in their lifetime. These stats would indicate a problem in society with male and female predators.

Can an old dog be taught new tricks? People must address this question if understanding is to be achieved surrounding this predator characteristic. Would this be considered an illness, or could it be regarded as a human male characteristic?

Like many members of the LGBTQ community, some believe that many of these predators are born like this. They have shown the signs their entire life but may not have acted upon them.

According to Megan’s Law website, eight out of 10 sexual assault perpetrators are someone the victim knows. But how should this so-called hereditary condition be handled?

Some think that prison is the solution.

Spacey will also appear before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan this week for unwanted sexual advances on a 14-year-old boy in 1986.

Adult and child predators can both be lumped into the same category. This character trait seems addicted to sexual gratification by choice or force. Are addicts responsible for their actions?

This predator trait can evolve differently based upon environment and upbringing. For example, life experiences differ, even if two men were raised in the same house, city, or neighborhood.

The friends they associate with and different life experiences create and develop various personality traits. Stanton E. Samenow, Ph.D. states: Behavior results from the way a person thinks. A person’s thinking processes largely define his character.

What Would Kevin Spacey’s Sentence Be?

Spacey and all those caught up in the #MeToo Movement need psychological help. Many men with these sexual assault flaws are not interested in the sex as much as in having power over their victim’s body. Incarcerating them will only amplify their pain, hence multiplying their need and desire to dominate women.

If convicted, Spacey could receive five years in prison. This will be the first case against him since 2017 when other sexual assault allegations were brought against him. Spacey’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, plans to challenge these allegations because the young 18-year-old took so long to report the assault.

Opinion by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

