Right-Wing Elitist Samuel Alito Criticizes Nations Opposed to His Sexist Beliefs

Thanks to four very long years of an administration led by a fascist, America is now living in its dark past. While every other developed nation has changed and moved bravely into the 21st century, the United States moved back into the mid-1950s.

Sadly, right-wing extremists support the bad old days when racism was the norm, women were subservient to men, homosexuals were feared, and Christianity was the only acceptable religion. Catholicism and the Church of Latter Day Saints were “fringe” Christians and distrusted by Protestants.

June 24, 2022, will be remembered as one of the saddest and darkest days in American history. On this day in infamy, The Six Bad Actors, all Republicans, on the Supreme Court removed a woman’s right to decide her body’s physical and mental health. This group of right-wing bigots overturned a nearly 50-year-old decision by a previous respected and competent Court, reversing Roe v Wade.

The majority opinion author was Samuel, ‘the Misogynist,’ Alito. He and his co-conspirators have been heavily criticized by women’s rights groups and most developed nations around the world. Alito doesn’t care about the opinion of the majority of Americans but is angry about criticism from other nations he considers inferior to the United States.

Speaking in Rome at a “religious liberties summit,” the old, white man offered a few subtle but revealing remarks:

Dressed in a tuxedo and sporting a beard he sometimes grows when the court is out of session, Alito quipped that the ruling he authored had been “lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders,” then joked that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had “paid the price” for his comments. Johnson called the decision “a big step backwards” shortly before stepping down amid unrelated ethics investigations.

If he sounds defensive, he is. The biased choice to overturn a nearly 50-year-old decision is opposed by more than 60% of all Americans. This was obviously the most despicable and politically motivated decision ever offered by a corrupted Supreme Court. This single action was significant in the fact that the destruction of our government is now complete.

By arrogantly mocking world leaders who oppose his decision to overturn Roe, Justice Alito proved beyond a doubt that he is not a legitimate justice, but rather a political hack. This speech tells us everything we need to know about him. https://t.co/nMrolUMwG2 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 30, 2022

In 1789, the third branch of our government was created: The judicial system is the Supreme Court of the United States of America. This was the final creation of the “check and balance” system. Of great concern was the fear that the Court could be corrupted by political motivation. Candidates would be nominated by the current president and confirmed by the Senate. To discourage the possibility of bias, the members of the Court were given lifetime appointments. This has become one of the greatest mistakes by our Founding Fathers.

When the Court becomes incompetent and corrupted by political bias, the people have no recourse. With lifetime appointments, the impeachment process is the only alternative. This happened only once, but Justice Samuel Chase was acquitted by the senate in 1805.

Only one of The Six Bad Actors is qualified to be on the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts. However, on June 24, he surrendered to the five least qualified justices in Court history.

There is no reason not to have term limits imposed on the Court or congress in the 21st century. Allowing old, white men to remain in positions of power indefinitely is ludicrous.

You can make a difference. Write, call, or e-mail your Congressmen and demand this important change. You can save the future of your country.

