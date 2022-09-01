Chef Mario Batali Settles Sexual Assault Cases and Evaded Jail

Don't like to read?

Under the serious allegations of sexual assault, two women took Celebrity Chef Mario Batali to trial only to receive a resolution “to the satisfaction of all parties.”

Both instances of the events claimed to have happened separately within his recent time in Boston. Natali Tene, whose claims garnered the most attention due to her statements to the press, along with Alexandra Brown confirmed on August 23, 2022, that their lawsuits have been resolved in court.

Despite the resolution of these two cases, there are still many more women who have not taken his actions to court, describing their encounters with the chef as a “serial crouch grazer.”

In 2021 a restaurant under his management in New York paid off a four-year investigation made by the attorney general’s office due to multiple sexual harassment allegations with 600,000 dollars.

By no means a new occurrence, reports of his behavior — including forceful kissing, groping breasts, behinds, and all but restricting their movements to take close selfies with them at private events or behind the bar have started in the mid 90’s up until today. Tene’s claim did not stray from these examples. Tene filed a lawsuit in 2018 and seeing Batali charged in 2018, the chef tried to make a comeback. In 2018 shortly around the time of these allegations, Batali released a short apology in the form of a new pizza dough cinnamon roll story.

At the time of the trial the accusers were not the only women with a reported history of misconduct and harassment with the chef, Tene’s and Brown’s lawyer, also sued Batali in 2016 for indecent touching and forcefully kissing her in public.

Despite videos and pictures of Batali’s open mouth kissing the women on the cheek during events, the judge deemed it insufficient evidence. And Batali’s lawyer, Anthony Fuller, concurred her actions as a ploy, “fabricated for money and fun.” These accusations are not a stretch from his previous words during the start of the trial where he brought up her previous instance within a courtroom where she lied about being a clairvoyant to get out of jury duty.

Despite his case being settled with no time in jail, the chef has himself come out with an apology admitting what he’s done was “wrong and there are no excuses” — stating that he will still “take full responsibility.”

Too many women interacted with him his actions as someone in a higher position than they were not uncommon. It is not an unheard instance for his workers to keep quiet to not “make waves” at the cost of their job and credibility. Similar to Tene’s accounts that the moment of a person crossing the line between overly friendly and sexual can happen so suddenly that most would not know how to respond until much later. And at that instance when you react later others will claim that it is a ploy to get attention.

“I was laughing because I didn’t know what else to do. It was absurd; it was surreal,” said Rebecca Marshall. “There’s that razor’s edge where it becomes from being bawdy to being creepy.”

Marshall, 60-year-old, whose been in the restaurant industry since 1978 has experienced sexual assault by people in her line of work before. At the time she did not know him personally, like many other fans and workers he’s had a history with before, but she felt he was someone she could look up to after being a fan of his cookbooks and television shows. That quickly changed after asking for a photo with him before he suggested she sit on his lap, immediately kissing her on the cheek and open mouth kissing her once she turned her head.

With her friend at the time, she used her momentum to lean out of his embrace as her friend took pictures of the situation on the sidelines. Finally, when writing about the experience, peers of hers claimed that it was not a big deal if it went no further than that, which she combated “Why do you think that’s okay?”

Written by Brielle R. Buford

Edited by Sheena Robertson

