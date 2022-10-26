Would the ‘Trump Saga’ Sell as a Novel? Part 1

Would the ‘Trump Saga’ Sell as a Novel?

I did not begin my writing career as a journalist. After I was forced to retire in 2008, my first effort was a novel. I remain very proud of “A Little Murder in the Biggest Little City.” However, I have learned much, and am now working on my 10th fictional, and hopefully entertaining effort.

Beginning in 2012, I found it necessary to write about politics in America. I was tired of reading and hearing lies and half-truths about what is happening in Washington in the 21st century. I have been true to my byline, “The Truth Lives Here,” from day one, and I will never stop writing as long as I read or hear about corruption and injustice within our nation’s dysfunctional government.

Writing in 2012 was fairly easy. President Obama was running for reelection, and his hard work and that of his administration were succeeding in the restoration of our nation’s economy and our respected place in the world. However, he had many enemies: some because of his progressive policies, and many more because he was a Black man. Hope for America prevailed and he was reelected. Then, in his final year in office, tragedy overshadowed his many accomplishments.

Grand Old Party

In July 2016 the former Grand Old Party nominated the least qualified, least accomplished old, white man in America. A man who lied constantly and was a well-known sexual predator. Then, during his campaign, he proved once and for all that he was the leader of white supremacy in America.

After writing and learning about Trump since June 2015, I could write something about how evil he is and how he has harmed our nation in ways that cannot be repaired every day. Examining my own writing one day, I realized that his story, the truth about Donald John Trump, is unbelievable. If I had written a novel containing the truth about his pitiful life no one would have believed me. Fiction is dependent upon the reader’s belief that what the author writes is or was possible. I would have been laughed at by every publisher in America.

Here is the “Trump Saga,” not a novel, just the truth, the reporting of facts that are nearly impossible to believe.

Trump Saga Begins

Donald John Trump was born on June 14, 1946, exactly three weeks before my own entry into the world. I was a typical baby boomer, born to poor parents, one of whom served in the United States Navy, and the other could be known as “Rosie the Riveter,” working for Boeing in Seattle. Trump was born into a family of affluence but without the benefits of love, understanding, and compassion.

In 1959, at age 13, while I was preparing to attend my first year of high school, Trump was sent away to the New York Military Academy, where he remained until 1964. While I was learning about life, he was consorting with other white, rich men’s sons. He then attended Fordham University in the Bronx from 1964 until 1966. In 1966, he was accepted at Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance and Commerce until he received his diploma in 1968.

We know little about his education: he had all of his transcripts sealed while pretending to be your president. However, his many, many business failures offer proof that he did not graduate “cum laude” from Wharton.

The Beat Goes On

Immediately after graduation, he joined his father in a successful and growing real estate business. If he hadn’t learned already, this is when his belief in white supremacy became a significant part of his persona. Rental agents for Fred Trump’s New York Apartments were instructed to place a large, red “C” at the top of every applicant who appeared to be Black.

During that time his draft number was drawn. Father Fred paid one of his tenants, a doctor, to submit deferments from military service. He supposedly had “bone spurs.”

His early years attempting to establish his own success in the real estate industry were complete failures.

His father gave him something in the neighborhood of 435 million dollars, which he quickly squandered attempting to make huge amounts of money in a short period of time.

The big change in his life happened when he was 41 years old. He, and then wife Ivana, were invited to Moscow by the leaders of the Russian spy agency, the KGB. In 1987, Vladimir Putin was a high-ranking member of the agency. There is no doubt that the two men spent some time together. After returning to New York, His failing businesses received several large investments: some were reported to be Russian oligarchs.

Two years later, in 1989, after learning of Trump’s affair with Marla Maples, Ivana began divorce proceedings. This ugly event lasted until their divorce was finalized in 1992

Trump Saga in the 1990s

The New York Times reported in 1991 that Ivana’s divorce settlement included $14 million, a 45-room Connecticut mansion, an apartment in the Trump Plaza, and the use of Mar-a-Lago for one month a year. The divorce was finalized in 1992.

It was during this time that Trump began a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Trump was known to attend many New Your parties and events, although he was seldom invited. At several of these events, he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women during the time he was attempting to win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.

One of Trump’s many acquisitions, which were financed by some of New York’s largest banks and the world giant Deutsche Bank, was the Miss Universe Pageant. In 2013, he consummated an agreement to take the pageant to Moscow. Although it has never been fully confirmed, former MI-6 agent, Christopher Steele, wrote a “dossier” about the events of those few days. It has never been proven false.

In addition to spending time with Putin finalizing plans for Trump’s future efforts to become our nation’s president, Steele reported about an event that allegedly happened at the Moscow Waldorf Astoria. Although Trump claims that he did not spend a night in Moscow, federal flight records prove that he did not leave until Sunday morning. During the previous evening, Steele claims that Trump “entertained” two young Russian prostitutes. One of the actions enjoyed by the trio was what is known as “golden showers.” Let me just say that urination is involved. The room was said to have been previously occupied by President Obama a couple of years past.

Return to the Golden Tower

Trump returned to his golden tower in New York. His presence in front of the television cameras became more frequent. He escalated his baseless and disproven theory that President Obama was not an American citizen, known as the “birther claims.”

On June 16, 2015, he rode three escalators down to the lobby of Trump Tower and offered America the least funny joke in American history. He announced his intention to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

I don’t believe that a single political writer either believed he was serious or that he had a snowball’s chance in hell of winning the nomination. It was impossible for an obese, old man who had no experience in government or in any legitimate business for that matter, to believe that he could be the Republican offering on the ballot on November 8, 2016

The only thing I want you to remember is what happened during the ugliest primary season of all. Trump’s speeches contained nothing about our country and the serious issues facing our nation’s people. They were composed of personal attacks on his challengers and racist attacks on Hispanics. There was nothing of substance for the next 12 months.

Trump Saga Enters the White House

The Republican debates never happened. They wore the label of “debate” but the content was void of questions, answers, or any exchange of ideas. 100 percent of the content involved vicious attacks on the other 16 members of what became known as “the clown car.” A lack of qualified candidates on the right allowed Trump to win the nomination in July 2016.

Over the next few months, Trump’s attacks became focused on the most qualified presidential candidate in history. The voting public learned that he was racist, bigoted, an Islamophobe, a homophobe, and a malignant narcissist who lied every time he opened his mouth. In his own words, Trump confirmed that he was a sexual predator when the “Access Hollywood” tapes were revealed. Hillary Clinton had a huge lead in the polls two weeks prior to the election. (After the rigged, illegitimate election on November 8, and being aware of these most recent revelations about the real Donald Trump, if this were a novel, my reader’s response would have been “this is unbelievable.”)

Trump had lots of help. Russian agents, James Comey, and the mainstream media all contributed to Trump’s illegitimate victory in the Electoral College during the last two weeks of the campaign.

Enter the Twilight Zone

Most Americans know what happened over the next six years, but let me remind you of the “low lights,” and how unbelievable it is that the continued presence of Donald Trump in our daily lives remains a reality.

