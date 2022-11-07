Bulls Guard Arrested After Assault

Former Bulls Gaurd

After a security guard at a Chicago McDonald’s received a hit to the face, authorities stated that former NBA guard Ben Gordon had been detained.

The Chicago Tribune reported on Saturday that Gordon has been charged with misdemeanor battery inflicting bodily damage and battery establishing physical contact.

When police were called to a report of a disturbance by a guy being escorted out of the McDonald’s at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, the 39-year-old Gordon, who played for four teams during his NBA career, was detained.

The face of a 29-year-old male was struck, and he was knocked to the ground. A 21-year-old man was shoved to the ground in addition to being tossed. Both males declined medical assistance.

Gordon, according to the police, was detained right away at the scene.

After reportedly hitting his little kid at LaGuardia Airport, Gordon was charged last month in New York with assault, resisting arrest, contempt, and endangering a child.

Witnesses, including an employee of American Airlines, observed Gordon yell at his kid and punch him multiple times in the face after the boy dropped a book on the ground, according to the Queens district attorney’s office.

Later, Gordon told the authorities that it was indeed his son. Additionally, Gordon is accused of assaulting officers as they tried to handcuff and place him in a patrol car.

Mental Illness

In a letter sent to players tribune in 2020, Gordon discussed his battle with mental illness. He said the following, “I was clueless as to what the heck was happening to me. In my entire life, I had never spoken with a therapist. The Bible was the only source of explanation for the agony I was experiencing. I felt as though I had somehow passed on and was trapped between heaven and hell. How do you talk to someone about the problem? No way, am I right?”

Even though this may seem unusual, many NBA players are arrested, including the following.

James Bouknight

Just a few days before the start of the 2022–23 NBA season, James Bouknight was discovered unconscious in a parking garage in the Charlotte region. He was taken into custody and charged with DWI despite having a firearm and appearing to be severely inebriated. In only the last five months, he was the third Hornet to be taken into custody.

Taurean Prince

On the basis of a Texas warrant for an out-of-state fugitive, Taurean Prince was detained at Miami International Airport. The warrant was obtained after drug traces were discovered during a traffic stop in his state.

Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell was pulled over in Kentucky for tailgating, and upon approaching the vehicle officers smelled marijuana. Harrell admitted to being in possession and produced a small amount of marijuana from his sweatpants. Office searched the car, however, and found an additional three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in the backseat, and arrested Harrell on felony drug-trafficking charges.

Jaxson Hayes

When Los Angeles police arrived at a residence for a domestic dispute, Jaxson Hayes fought to prevent them from going inside to check on the parties involved. He became confrontational with the policemen, and a fight ensued. Hayes was tased, and the police were compelled to broadcast an “officer needs help” radio call. Following his arrest, Hayes and an officer were both brought to a hospital for treatment of minor wounds.

Written By Dylan Santoyo

Sources

ESPN: Ben Gordon arrested for second time in month after McDonald’s guard hit

Players Tribune: Where Is My Mind?

NBA Crime Library

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Shinya Suzuki’s Flickr page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Shinya Suzuki’s Flickr page – Creative Commons License