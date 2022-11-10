Drake and 21 Savage Sued by ‘Vogue’ for False Copyright

Vogue is suing Drake and 21 Savage over a false copyright issue. Drake and 21 Savage promoted their collaborative album “Her Loss” by striking a pose in a Vogue magazine. Condé Nast, the owner of Vogue, hopes for a judge to stop all use of Vogue’s trademark without permission.

Fraud Vogue Magazine

He also is asking for $4 million in damages and perhaps triple the defense attorneys’ album and “fake” magazine profits. “All of this is false. And none of it has been authorized by Condé Nast,” according to a complaint filed on Monday inside a federal court in Manhattan. Drake posted, “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment,” on Instagram. Nast’s reaction to the rappers’ counterfeit Vogue promotion seems to have him upset.

The duo hasn’t made any profit from the magazines. They only gained publicity. Their idea was to spread the fake magazine in populated areas in North America. Combining Drake and 21 Savage’s social media, over 135 million active followers have also seen the counterfeit magazine.

Up to this point, neither Drake nor 21 Savage has made a comment on the lawsuit.

Fake NPR Tiny Desk Clip

OVO Sound, a record label Drake, founded in 2012, uploaded a fake clip onto Twitter on November 2nd. NPR retweeted, “let’s do it forreal tho.” Many fans on Twitter believed it, replying, “I never thought I’d see drake on here.”

Another wrote, “About time you went to the tiny desk.” Sadly, this is not actually the case, both Drake nor 21 Savage haven’t yet got to visit the National Public Radio headquarters for the interview. Others actually didn’t fall into the lie and started backlashing on the people supporting Drake and 21 Savage.

Apart from Condé Nast, NPR and Stern had a pleasant laugh at it. NPR also managed to reach out to Condé Nast’s lawyers for a statement, but still hasn’t gotten a response. The radio station was kind enough to say, “If Drake and 21 Savage want to perform at the real Tiny Desk, we’d love to have them.”

Fake Parodies of Saturday Night Live, The Howard Stern Show, and COLORS

The duo also published a video parody of “Saturday Night Live,” “Howard Stern’s Show,” and “COLORS” performances. “The Howard Stern Show” was staged to give the impression as if Drake and 21 Savage were being interviewed by the radio legend. Stern’s response to it was, “Drake did such a good job that the news outlets are reporting on it as if it’s real.”

Written By: Alexis Medina

Source:

NPR: ‘Vogue’ sues rappers Drake and 21 Savage over fake magazine cover promoting new album

TMZ: DRAKE, 21 SAVAGE SUED OVER FAKE VOGUE COVERS … Used to Promote ‘Her Loss’

XXL Mag: Drake and 21 Savage Sued for Millions Over Fake Vogue Cover

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of musicisentropy Flickr Page – Creative Commons License