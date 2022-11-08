Election Day Should Be a Holiday, and I Know One Which Should Be Replaced

Democrats and Independents encourage voting. Republicans are constantly attempting to suppress the number of voters who turn out. There is only one reason for that fact, when the turnout is high, like in 2020, Republicans seldom win. Want proof? If there was no Electoral College, and every vote counted in our presidential elections, not a single Republican would have lived in the White House since 1993, that’s 29 years.

The People Prefer Democrats and Independents

Every Democrat was victorious in the popular vote count since Bill Clinton, with the exception of George W. Bush’s reelection bid in 2004 when he barely defeated John Kerry.

Election Day a “National Holiday”

Our elections will only be accurate when the turnout is 100 percent in every general and midterm election. To encourage this, I believe that election day should be a national holiday. Yes, it’s that important.

I can already hear Republican response to this proposal: “not another Holiday!” I know of one Holiday which could and should be replaced.

A Holiday Which Should not Exist

More than 50 years ago there was no “Presidents Day.” In February we celebrated two Presidents who were worthy of setting aside a day to celebrate their lives. Abraham Lincoln was born on February 12th, and George Washington on February 22nd. In 1971, another stupid decision by congress, the universal holiday act was passed requiring most national holidays to be celebrated on a Monday. Here’s the real problem.

A Nation With Mostly Incompetents Occupying the White House

Only a few of our presidents deserve to be honored. Take a look at every president since Richard Nixon, and tell me they were “great,” or even “good” presidents.

There is no doubt that Richard Nixon accomplished more for our country than any Republican since Dwight Eisenhower. However, his ambitions inspired him to commit a criminal act. His successor, Gerald Ford abandoned every shred of dignity he possessed and refused to do the right thing. Instead, he pardoned a public servant who violated his promise to his country.

There is no question about the man, Jimmy Carter. Few had a stronger sense of morals, and even fewer were as loyal to their country as President Carter. However, the former Governor of Georgia lacked the skills to lead our country.

The result was Ronald Reagan, the former Governor of California was a good actor and a failure as our president. He lied to the American people, and we believed him. Less than three months into his first term he revealed himself as a wealthy American who despised the working man. The right-wing war on the working class began.

His close association with what became the Christian Religious Right led him to war on all women and women’s rights. His economic policy of giving money to the rich, and they will take care of the rest failed miserably. When he left office, our nation was one trillion dollars in debt.

Other Presidents

Like President Carter, George H.W. Bush was a patriot and a good man. However, he, too, was incapable of governing and lost his bid for reelection in 1992.

William Jefferson Clinton was brilliant. His economic policies removed the national debt. He left office in 2001. The national treasury recorded a surplus for the first time in decades. However, his sexual escapades were well-known, and that lack of moral character cost him the respect of most Americans. We expect more from the woman or man we elect to serve us for four years.

For sixteen years I believed that George W. Bush was the worst president in history. Not only was he incompetent, he used his father’s and Reagan’s economic policy and nearly caused another great depression. His lies about Iraq’s possession of weapons of mass destruction cost the lives of tens of thousands of men, women, and children, not to mention the trillions of dollars it cost the American taxpayers.

With the exception of one act of cowardice, Barrack Obama could have been a great president. His motives were pure, and he was the only president in modern times not to experience a scandal. However, he faced Moscow Mitch McConnell’s newly created “party of no,” and what might have been, never happened.

His failure in October of 2016 to inform the American people about Russia’s efforts to aid Donald Trump in the election was unforgivable and gave us the man who became the worst president America will ever have: his successor, Donald Trump.

America’s Biggest Mistake

Trump remains a stain on the Constitution and America’s credibility and reputation. He was allowed to remain in office after planning, organizing, and executing an attempted coup on January 6, 2021, an act of treason. He committed another act of treason when he stole national secrets and hid them from the FBI when he left office on January 20, 2021.

This brings us to Joe Biden. He has accomplished more in a year and a half than Trump ever could have if he wanted to. He saved tens of thousands of lives by working quickly to create a vaccination distribution plan for the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he too is facing Moscow Mitch’s ‘party of no.’

Replace Presidents Day with a Reason for Celebration

Presidents Day is a joke, and there is obviously no reason to celebrate most of our nation’s leaders.

However, we should celebrate our most important right, the right to vote.

Tomorrow, November 8, 2022, our midterm elections will take place across America. The results will set in place tools for the men and women who love our country to save it for the future, or those who would end democracy forever and establish a fascist regime led by the worst man in the world.

I hope the people vote wisely and save America for my grandchildren and their children. However, I’m not sure that will happen. I have lost much of my respect for the American people’s ability to think freely, and independently.

By James Turnage, Author of “DOING THE RIGHT THING FOR GOD AND COUNTRY”

Sources:

Ballotpedia: Presidents’ Day

Britannica: The origin of President’s Day

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of kgroovy‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License