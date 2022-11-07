Experts Link Highly Processed Foods to Early Deaths

Millions of people are dying from preventable conditions. This is not just a statistic, it’s the reality for many Americans. According to health experts, one of the biggest culprits behind these preventable deaths is highly processed foods. In fact, studies suggest that an overwhelming majority of Americans eat too much highly processed food — and this could be leading to premature death or other serious health problems down the road.

Highly Processed Food

What exactly is highly processed food? You may be surprised to hear that it’s not just the kind of food you’d find at the drive-thru window or in a frozen meal. Highly processed foods include everything from candy bars to breakfast sandwiches, potato chips, and soft drinks — even whole fruits and vegetables that have been canned or bottled.

Highly processed foods are those that have been altered from their natural state in some way:

They’ve had salt, sugar or fat added.

They have had their natural vitamins and minerals removed.

Artificial ingredients have been added.

Or they’re made to last longer on the shelf (and often contain more preservatives).

While some processing is necessary for keeping our food safe for consumption — such as pasteurization of milk — a lot of what we eat today has been highly manipulated from its original form through intensive processing techniques.

Despite What You Think

You may think that processed foods are okay to eat, but they’re actually terrible for your body. Processed foods are high in sugar, salt, and fat and low in fiber and vitamins. They also contain a lot of calories, which can cause weight gain if you consume too many of them.

Additionally, these foods often have preservatives that can be harmful to your health over time. This is especially true for children who eat these types of food regularly (or adults who do).

Experts have been studying the effect that highly processed foods have on people’s bodies for years.

The study highlighted the negative effects of highly processed foods, which are those that have been altered from their natural state. Examples include chips, cookies, and crackers. These foods are high in fat, salt, and sugar but low in vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

They were found to increase mortality rates by up to 20% even when participants’ diets were otherwise healthy.

Types of Processed Foods

In one study, researchers looked at data from three large studies including more than 135,000 people who were followed for an average of 15 years between 1993 and 2008. They categorized the participants’ diets according to how many servings they ate per day:

White bread and cereals;

Potatoes;

Fruit juices with added sugars;

Soft drinks or other sweetened beverages;

Red meat (excluding poultry);

Processed meat (such as bacon);

Butter or margarine spread on bread;

French fries; cakes or cookies;

Chocolate bars/candies/ice cream cones/popsicles/puddings etc.

They factored in the total calorie intake over time while accounting for diet quality scores based on food diaries kept by participants every four years during study follow-up visits.

Recent Studies

A recent study was published on Nov. 7, 2022, in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Researchers estimated that the deaths of around 57,000 Brazilian people between the ages of 30 and 69 were attributable to the consumption of ultra-processed food in 2019. They focused on this age range because the World Health Organization (WHO) considers death from noncommunicable diseases to be premature at those ages.

The study’s lead author and a nutrition researcher at the University of São Paulo, Eduardo Nilson, believes “it is very likely that heart disease is among the main factors” contributing to these premature deaths. He added that chronic kidney disease, diabetes, cancer, and obesity may play a role in premature deaths.

The bottom line is that highly processed foods can be deadly. While no one diet is right for everyone, consumers should try to cut down on their intake of these types of foods so they can live longer and healthier lives.

By Sheena Robertson

Sources:

NBC News: Highly processed foods are linked to early death, a new study finds

The Mirror: Ultra-processed food linked to heart disease, cancer and early death, study warns

The Guardian: Fast food fever: how ultra-processed meals are unhealthier than you think

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Adam Dachis‘ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License