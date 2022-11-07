Lakers Lose to the Cavaliers

What Happened

The Cleveland Cavaliers destroyed the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday. The score finished with 100-114. Lakers player Lebron James only made one of his four attempted threes. In addition to this information, James has only scored one of his sixteen attempted threes in the last three games. The Lakers team has one of the worst shooting percentages in the NBA. One person who has been making their threes consistently has been Russel Westbrook. Westbrook attempted five threes scoring three of them.

Another star that should be stepping up but is not is Anthony Davis. In the last quarter of the game, Davis only had one rebound. This is unacceptable being that he is known as the second-best player on the Lakers team. His job is to step up when James is struggling or exhausted. Davis must have forgotten that James is almost forty years old. He is not as explosive or fast as he used to be. You can notice his decline because he is not hitting his shots or not hustling back on defense.

What Needs to Happen

Energy is one of the Lakers’ biggest advantages but also one of their weaknesses. Westbrook brings a lot of hustle and speed when he gets on the court. Davis and James are getting out-rebounded and out-hustled. Since Westbrook started coming off the bench he has been motivating the other players to keep on moving and going for that extra steal or rebound. On the other hand, when the starters are out there it seems that no one wants to go for that extra play.

When you see the best player on your team being lazy you subconsciously will decide to just be lazy as well. James is not going as fast when someone on the team misses a layup or shot. Westbrook is always hustling on every play even if someone misses, this makes all the other young players want to go hard as well.

How does the Rest of the Season Go

Thankfully Davis has not been showing signs of nagging pain. No matter how much a fan dislikes a team, a true NBA fan wishes no pain on a player. If Davis can start getting into the flow better of playing many games without sustaining any injuries the Lakers may make it to the play. This and with Westbrook keeping the energy going the Lakers may be a sixth-seed type of team. The only piece that would be missing is James.

Now the Lakers fans understand he is very much up there in age but they just need a little bit more hustle and less hopelessness from him. Shooting is also something that should be focused on in practice. Sometimes it seems like the Lakers staff chooses to ignore the shooting issues and does not want to talk about it. Shooting is the thing now in the NBA. It is bigger than it was when James was first coming into the League.

Stephen Curry changed the game with shooting. Threes’ are better than twos and that is every team’s motto nowadays. The Lakers have to figure out how to make that their motto as well because all these missed threes are already killing them in their season games.

Written by Vincent Sauseda Jr.

