Native American Heritage Month Is Important

Native American Heritage Month provides an opportunity to remember the history of America’s first inhabitants and explore their culture today. This holiday is not federally recognized. It is celebrated each year during the month of November. The first week of November is Native American Heritage Week, followed by National American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month from the second through fourth weeks.

This time period was established as a way to honor the history and culture of these groups who have influenced American society.

Native American Heritage Month History

The Navajo Code Talkers played a key role in the victory of the US during World War II. The code talkers were recruited by the Marine Corps to create a secret code based on their native language, Navajo. The Navajo language has no alphabet or written form. However, it does have an extensive vocabulary that includes many words for animals and plants. Words that don’t exist in other languages. This allowed them to establish an unbreakable code that was never deciphered by the Japanese during World War II.

The Code Talker program was started as early as 1942. Two Navajos were brought into Marine Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Ojo de Vaca near Santa Fe, New Mexico. They had instructions from Edward Tovish (a master sergeant serving with the 2nd Battalion Headquarters Company). After showing off their skills, they were sent back home to recruit more men who could speak Navajo fluently and pass through basic training at Camp Pendleton.

The Native American Heritage Month History legislation was passed by the Senate on Oct. 18, 1990, and was sponsored by Senator Ted Stevens. That same year it was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.

First People

The Native Americans were the first peoples of America. Anyone paying attention to current events lately would know that their contributions are still being appreciated. Their contributions maybe even valued more now than ever before.

Native American Heritage Month is a time to reflect on these contributions and how they continue to shape our world today. There are hundreds of federally recognized tribal nations in the United States, and each has a distinct culture, language, and history.

When most people think of the first Americans, they picture a Native American on a horse chasing bison through a prairie. But long before Europeans came to North America, there were already people living here. The first Americans have been here for thousands of years. They had a rich history and culture that was often overlooked by European settlers who wrote early history books.

Celebrating National Native American Heritage Month

Every year the President releases a proclamation for National Native American Heritage Month. President Joe Biden released his on Oct. 31, 2022. National Native American Heritage Month is important on many levels.

America has not always delivered on its promise of equal dignity and respect for Native Americans.

This month everyone in America can “celebrate Indigenous peoples past and present.” It allows us to “rededicate ourselves to honoring Tribal sovereignty, promoting Tribal self-determination, and upholding the United States’ solemn trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal Nations.”

Throughout the centuries of dispossession of ancestral lands, broken treaties, “and policies of assimilation and termination sought to decimate Native populations and their ways of life” Native Americans have managed to preserve their communities and flourish.

Everyone, especially the government, must do more to ensure that Indigenous people “have every opportunity to succeed and that their expertise informs our Federal policy-making.”

President Biden encourages elected representatives at the State, Federal, ” and local levels, to observe this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities, and to celebrate November 25, 2022, as Native American Heritage Day.”

