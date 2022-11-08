Oregon Man Indicted for 1974 Cold Case

Steven Criss, a 65 year old veteran, has recently been connected to and charged in the 1974 cold case murders of two Oregon teens. The two killed were later recognized to be Donald Bartron, 16, and Peter Zito Jr., 18. Both teens were shot in the head multiple times using a 0.22 caliber gun. They were unaware of the threat, as they had been working on a car at the time of being shot. The case would eventually run cold as ballistics test couldn’t connect the case to a suspect.

Around this time, Criss was already a suspect. Investigators were able to find out that he and Bartron had worked together at a restaurant. Additionally, investigators also found he had reason to be mad with the teens. Despite this, when testing the gun there was no match. This wouldn’t matter as he was arrested in the same year for theft.

Criss would end up being arrested again, but this time for a murder. About two years after his theft arrest, Criss left Oregon to join the army. In October of 1976, his commanding Officer, Sgt. Jacob Brown, would be found dead. After investigation, the same 0.22 caliber gun was connected to the killing and Criss was arrested. He would later be taken to trial and plead guilty to the murder charge. It was found that Criss had borrowed Brown’s car and damaged it. Instead of paying for the damage, he decided to kill Brown. This lead to Criss being sentenced to 35 years in jail, but ultimately only serving 12 years.

Taking a Closer Look

Recently, detectives from Washington County, OR decided to look into the 1974 cold case again. They decided to send the old ballistics back to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for another test. This time the results they received were a match. Just to be sure, more testing was done at the Oregon State Police Forensic Lab. They were able to determine that the gun used on Sgt. Brown was the same one used to murder Bartron and Zito Jr.

In recent interviews with NBC News, Zito Jr.’s sister, Barbara, has said she is happy there has been a chance for justice. She still remembers how much it hurt to know her brother was killed so senselessly, “He was there when his friend was shot and the killer shot my brother because he was an eyewitness.”

The family of the victims weren’t notified of the arrest until after trial. The Sheriff’s office also released a formal apology to a man named Joseph Amir Wilson. He had been originally arrested in connection to the murder of the two teens. Wilson’s case was eventually dropped in 1975 before he was charged, although he did serve several months in jail during the process.

Detective Welch, who was originally on the case, was also recognized for his part in the investigation. It was said that he never considered Wilson a suspect, and thought Steven Criss was guilty from the start. Welch would have the evidence he had found preserved. This evidence was crucial in helping detectives solve Oregon’s 50 year old case.

Moving forward

Steven Criss is now arrested. He is being held with no bail as the charges have been arraigned. This is the oldest known evidence match in US history that the ATF has ever confirmed for a prosecutable case.

