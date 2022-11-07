Philadelphia 76ers Have a Big Problem

What Problem

James Harden suffered an injury during Wednesday’s game where the Philadelphia 76ers faced off against the Washington Wizards. The next day Harden was informed by team doctors he suffered a right foot tendon strain during the game. This injury will cause Harden to miss about a month of the NBA season. This is very crucial to 76ers basketball being that Harden has been playing very well. He is averaging twenty-two points for the season. Joel Embiid cannot keep carrying this team year in, and year out. When is Embiid going to have an actual reliable teammate who can space the paint?

The Plan

Instead of the 76ers playing badly for the whole month, they will ask Tyrese Maxey to step up. He is the third option for the 76ers but now he has to step up to that number two spot. This month will showcase his talents. In addition, it will give a great prediction if Maxey is NBA all-star material. Maxey is already averaging over twenty-four points per game which is very well all-star readiness. It is only his third year as well so it is just the right time for him to blossom for the team.

How This Season Will Go

The 76ers are currently 4-5 for the season so far. This is normal for teams that will be good for the remainder of the season. With Harden out, it will be tough for the team to reach the limit to where they can be a playoff team. Philadelphia’s players have always been a hustle, and grind team. If they can keep the good energy going in until Harden is back they will no doubt be a five or fourth-seed team. Embiid has never been someone to complain about having terrible situations. For the 76ers staff, this a terrible situation but they seem positive and patient for Harden’s recovery.

Written by Vincent Sauseda Jr.

