Population Reaches 8 Billion, but Challenges Arise

Population and it’s Effects on the World

Population has always been something that we mention, but rarely focus on when it comes to how it can affect the world. There are now 8 billion people in the world. There have been many movies that have been done about what would happen if the world had reached an unsustainable amount of people, but are those really true? In a way, yes they are true. The availability of resources will certainly be limited, and this could be detrimental to many countries.

How are Governments Reacting to this Growth?

There are many governments in different countries who already find it incredibly difficult to support their people. Giving resources or having jobs available, only becomes more difficult as the population grows, which is what is currently happening. “The upward trend threatens to leave even more people in developing countries further behind, as governments struggle to provide enough classrooms and jobs for a rapidly growing number of youth, and food insecurity becomes an even more urgent problem,” according to ABC News. Jobs, resources, and food insecurity would be a large problem with this growing population.

Where Did this Growth Happen the Most?

It is projected that in areas such as Africa, Asia and the surrounding regions have contributed the most to the number of people today. “Middle-income countries, mostly in Asia, accounted for most of the growth over the past decade, gaining some 700 million people since 2011,” according to CNN News.

It has taken a total of almost 10-12 years to reach 8 billion people, which is certainly very quick. Unfortunately, these countries already face food insecurity. Therefore this growing number makes it much harder for many families to support themselves.

The Difference In 35 Years Within Population

The population has seen a dramatic growth within the last 35 years, and that is by a very large margin. “Since then, three billion more people have been added to our global community.” Back in 1987, the global population was at only 5 billion people in the world, and within 35 years, there has been an added 3 billion, in which we are now at 8 billion people in in the world today. This says a lot about how the future could potentially look, and if the growing amount of people could be dangerous to society as a whole.

The Future of The Population

There is much speculation about how the world will look in the next 10, 20, even 50 years in relation to population. Some say that it will grow to an unsustainable amount, others say it will decrease. “The UN says the global population will peak in the 2080s at 10.4 billion but the IHME and Wittgenstein believe it will happen sooner – between 2060 and 2070, at less than 10 billion.” according to BBC News.

After this peak in the 2080s, or sooner, many speculate that the population will only decrease. There is a hope that it does not become too dangerous to the point where available resources will become scarce for many people to get. A higher population could also contribute to inflation due to the limited amount of resources available to the public.

Reaching 8 billion people is certainly a milestone, but how dangerous could this ultimately be to the human race?

Written by David Loran Jr

