Spicing Up Your Sex Life After Having a Baby

Your Sex Life Just Isn’t the Same

The days of your body being the same as it was before you got pregnant are long gone. If you’re feeling a bit self-conscious about how you look, take comfort in knowing that many women feel this way after having a baby. And let’s face it, your sex life isn’t like it used to be.

It’s not uncommon for your body to change shape and size during pregnancy Especially if you’ve had more than one child. Your breasts may be bigger or smaller than they were pre-baby. Breastfeeding can help them shrink back down to normal size after delivery (and then some). It’s perfectly normal for mommies’ breasts to continue changing over time.

You can also use lights to add some extra fun to your sex life. Have you ever tried using a dimmer switch? Or candles? Or a blindfold? And if none of those things do it for you, consider trying out an adult toy (or two). These are all great ways to spice up the bedroom after having a baby.

And as far as mirrors go — they’re fun too. After spending so much time looking at yourself during pregnancy, now’s your chance to see what else is around back there.

Spicing Up the Bedroom

After your baby arrives, you may feel like you have to make up for the lost time by spending every night in bed. However, this is not the best approach. It can lead to exhaustion and resentment, and it really only benefits the baby. Instead, try focusing on quality over quantity. Make it about both of you.

If you haven’t been thinking about what turns each other on recently (or ever), now’s the time to start. Take some time out from being parents. Concentrate on yourselves and talk about what makes both of your hearts flutter. Maybe that’s having sex in a new position or trying something new together. For instance, talking dirty, or maybe just turning off all lights and cuddling under blankets, and reading books aloud until everyone falls asleep.

Having a baby can take a lot out of you, particularly if you’re breastfeeding. While sex is still important and needs to be prioritized, it’s equally important to focus on the pleasure of simply being together.

You can do this by doing things for each other:

Massaging sore muscles.

Running a bath with oils or bubbles.

Making dinner together (and eating it naked).

You could also try responding to each other’s needs in bed:

Kissing each other’s toes while reading in bed.

Lathering up with lotion while watching TV.

Pleasing one another when you wake up before getting out of bed. This one could be a bit tricky with really young ones in the home. However, it can be done.

Intimacy Is More Than Sex

There are so many ways to give someone else pleasure without focusing on penetration. These types of activities are often more fun than sex because they’re not as goal-oriented. This new way of thinking about intimacy will help spice up your relationship after having a baby.

If you and your partner are ready to get back in the bedroom after having a baby, it’s important to remember that sex is not just about penetration. It’s about meeting each other’s needs and finding new ways to satisfy one another.

Try new positions, new toys, or new locations — the shower is great for this. If you’re feeling adventurous, try doing things at different times of the day. For example, the middle of the afternoon when everyone’s napping is an excellent time.

Remember that the quality of your sex life is what matters most.

That said, if you’re having sex just to check a box off your “Things to Do Before You Accidentally Have a Baby” list, that’s not going to be as enjoyable for anyone involved. It is very likely it will lead to doing it again in a hurry. But if you’re able to relax and focus on the present moment with your partner rather than worrying about how often you do things like “make love,” it will probably end up being more pleasurable for both of you.

Sex Life After Children

The same goes for worrying about what other people think about how often (or not) they’re having sex after having kids: It’s their life, not yours! There are no rules here except those that work best for each individual couple. Just remember that there is no such thing as too much sex when it comes down to it; we just need time apart between sessions so our bodies can recharge and feel ready again when we do reconnect physically.

Now that you’re a mom, it can be hard to get your groove back in the bedroom. After all, sex is messy, and babies are a lot of work. But if you want your man (and yourself) to be satisfied, you need to figure out how to spice up your sex life after the baby without losing intimacy or hurting your relationship with each other.

Ways That You Can Do This

Don’t wait for the right time or the right mood — just do it. Don’t worry about feeling like you don’t have time or energy for sex because if neither partner is willing to initiate anything, then nothing will happen at all. The most important thing is that both partners are on board with whatever happens between them. If either one isn’t into something then don’t push them into doing it just because someone said so. If he’s not comfortable trying something new then trust me when I say that no one wants their partner going through what’s called “performance anxiety.”

Your sex life may not be what it used to be, but it can still be great. The trick is to focus on quality over quantity and make sure that you’re both feeling satisfied in the bedroom. There’s no need to worry about how many times you’re doing it a week, just use these tips as your guide for how to keep things spicy when there’s so much else going on.

Being a mother is a blessing, however, don’t forget to tend to your needs too.

Written by Sheena Robertson

