The News School Holds Youth Empowerment Forum

What Was the Youth Empowerment Forum

Last week, on Thursday October 27, The News School held a lively community youth forum. This event was located in the North Lawndale neighborhood at St. Agatha’s Catholic Church, 3151 W Douglas Blvd. It was free and open to the public, so anyone was able to come and join in during the hours it was held, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. The forum was also live streamed on many platforms including Facebook, YouTube, and Roku through YouTV1. Free food and drinks were provided to all who attended. In addition, two youth workers from The News School, Devonte Matthews and Kenneth Mazerat, were the moderators for the forum. All of the other youth workers from The News School were working behind the scenes including camera work, moderating the live streams, greeting and signing people in, interviewing, and serving food.

The intention of this forum was to start a dialogue about current issues within the west side community of Chicago. The main topics of the event were mental health, housing, education, food deserts, entrepreneurship and economics. Workers planned and prepared questions for guest speakers to answer and even took questions from the audience to ask. Each guest was provided with their chance to respond to each question and speak their voice.

Who was at the forum?

There were many important guests speaking at the forum. This included Senator Patricia Van Pelt, 7th District Congressman Danny K. Davis, 9th District St. Rep. Lakesia Collins, 20th Ward Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor, 22nd Ward hopeful Kristian Armendariz, 24th Ward hopeful Ventress Boyce, 24th Ward hopeful Denita Robinson, 24th Ward hopeful Drewone Goldsmith, 24th Ward Alderman hopeful Luther Woodruff, 24th Ward Alderwoman hopeful Traci “Treasure” Johnson, and Leo Guzman, candidate for ECPS in the 10th District of Chicago.

Turnout

More than 200 people showed up to the church to participate in the forum, along with many viewers on the live stream. There were people from all ages ranging from young elementary school kids to senior residents of the area. Many audience members were actively listening and participating. The types of questions varied from topic to topic. The questions asked and key takeaways were as follows:

“What is your plan for economic development in North Lawndale?”

“Part of my plan is home ownership and entrepreneurship, because access to equity at scale is what’s gonna be able to give us access to economic structure and capital to make sure we have generational wealth to be able to hand back down to our children” – Denita Robinson.

“What I want to continue to do as your state representative is make more pathways for young folks to have those opportunities but also so that our returning citizens can have access to housing, access to jobs, access to quality of life because they deserve to have those things that they currently do not have right now” -Lakesia Collins.

“The first thing we gotta do is bring young folks into our space…bringing young people to the table and teaching them and mentoring them…it’s also teaching people how the city works…there is some wealth in home ownership but let’s not act like ownership does the same thing for for black folks that it does for white people and there’s a bunch of teaching and lessons we gotta learn about the city”- Jeanette Taylor.

“We wanna make sure that we are able to work with those elected officials…with getting those resources and finances back into the ward so that the people in the ward can understand and know where the money comes from and how we can allocate and use those dollars” – Traci “Treasure” Johnson.

“How can we work together to bring more grocery stores to this community?”

“What we need to do is stop supporting big box, they don’t take care of us and when they made the money or we bailed them out…they left and so we need to start to grow our own grocers” – Jeanette Taylor.

“Currently we have a black owned grocery store that has been disinvested in this community that needs the support. So I think that being knowledgeable about what we already have and investing in that, to try and build and make it better…diabetes is one of the number one killers in our community because we are feeding ourselves garbage and we’re allowing the city to give us garbage. It is our time now to say what we deserve and what we deserve to intake not just for ourselves but for the future. And we need to reinvest again in black-owned grocery stores already existing in our community to make them better” – Denita Robinson.

“What is your plan to fight gentrification?”

“We have a housing crisis, we got people living on the street, at the bus stop, in tents, and we aren’t really addressing that… and so now because we can’t afford where we live, we’re being pushed out, and I’m all for development, but I’m not for displacement and that’s what’s happening. We’re not securing our communities when development comes in, we need to have CBA’s, that’s community based agreements…because we deserve the same nice things too as downtown…we deserve to have good quality community schools… if you’re not researching your candidate, because you can’t keep voting off popularity… we need everyday lived experienced people representing us in our government” – Lakesia Collins.

“Being willing to work together, no single individuals cause any of these things to happen, no single individual solves any of these problems, but people working in unity” – Danny K. Davis.

Written by Alyssa Calderon

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Adriana Castelan

Inset Image Courtesy of Adriana Castelan