The Truth About the “Federalist Society”

Right-wing politicians love to mislead the American people with names for their numerous and extreme organizations. “The TEA(Taxed Enough Already) Party,” was created by the billionaire Koch brothers who don’t want to pay any tax for the privilege of becoming ridiculously wealthy at the expense of the American people. “The Freedom Caucus” was created by the most extremist right-wing politicians in the House. They are so far to the right that they refuse to work with moderates in their own party. Then there’s the “Federalist Society”.

An Organization Created by White Lawyers 40 Years Ago

The Federalist Society was created with and for the Reagan Administration in 1982. It was formed for a single purpose: to select Supreme Court nominees who would vote for the Republican Party’s ambitions.

In 2017, 2018, and 2020, three justices were confirmed by the senate while Trump remained in office. He will be charged with nominating the three least qualified justices in history, but the truth is Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett were selected by “Moscow” Mitch McConnell in collusion with the Federalist Society. Their only qualification for the Court was a promise to overturn Roe v Wade when the opportunity arose. On June 24, 2022, one of the darkest days in American history, these three right-wing puppets, along with Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Chief Justice John Roberts found that opportunity and overturned a qualified and respected Court’s decision, made 49 years in the past.

Why Six of the Nine Supreme Court Justices Were Nominated

In 1982 a club was formed called the “Federalist Papers.” They remain a club focused on the politicization of the Court into a conservative tool dedicated to accomplishing extremist right-wing philosophies and ambitions. The “Six Bad Actors” who removed a woman’s right to make decisions about her own mental and physical health are or were members of this club which escalated the right-wing’s war on women.

Half of Those on Capitol Hill Support a Fascist Agenda for America

“Fascism is alive and well in America and it is wearing a cross and waving a flag.” This was a bumper sticker I saw years ago. Little did I know then how accurate that was.

Every right-wing politician claims to be a patriot and a Christian. None of them have any idea what that would mean. They hide behind a religion whose ambition is to access power and influence over the entire right-side of the aisle. In exchange for their votes, right-wing politicians surrendered the few principles and the little integrity which remained to retain their seats in congress.

Priority Number One: Special Interests

This story is just one more offer of proof that the Republican Party does not serve the American people: it serves special interests. You and I have no place on their “to do list.”

What every loyal American must remember is that we cannot trust any man or woman who runs for office under the banner of the once Grand Old Party. It has not existed for 41 years, and will never return. You can call them the “Trump MAGA Party,” or the “American Fascist Party,” but share none of the values of the “Party of Lincoln.” If this were 1861, they would be members of the Confederacy, fighting to overturn the Union.

By James Turnage, Author of “Sheena: Queen of the Streets”

