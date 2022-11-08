Warriors Take the Win Over the Kings

Why This Happened

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings yesterday. This should have been a close game since the Warriors have been losing a lot of their games. A random yet interesting thing that happened yesterday was that every single NBA team had a game.

Back to the Warriors, the reason why they took this game is because of the superstar Stephen Curry. He scored a season-high forty-seven points taking the win and giving the Kings the terrible loss. Curry was shooting the lights out carrying the team.

The Warriors were actually on a five-game losing streak before this win. Very surprising is the fact they have almost the exact same team as last year. In addition to this win, Andrew Wiggins (the Warriors’ small forward) scored twenty-five points, being the second-leading scorer for last night’s game. Another reason why the Warriors have not been performing well is injuries.

Last night’s game was Curry, Draymond Green, Wiggins, and Klay Thompson’s first game back after not playing against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry also was given a technical foul by the referee for his anger and attitude after not getting a call. The referee was not dealing with Curry’s antics at that point. The situation was Curry was driving in, but then faked a jump shot which made the defender jump.

Curry then leaned forward into the opposing player attempting to draw a petty foul. Two years ago Curry would have gotten the foul call but the NBA does not let those types of fouls get called anymore.

What the Season Holds

If the Warriors keep this energy going and Curry stays on fire they very well be championship contenders. It is all about getting back in the groove of things. These injuries on the team are keeping the Warriors from actually getting their chemistry going.

Written by Vincent Sauseda Jr.

