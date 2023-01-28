Chicago’s Restaurant Near Midway Airport on Fire

Around 3:30 am the Chicago Fire Department responded to a call about a fire located on 63rd and South Central Avenue Friday morning.

The reporting fire broke out in a catering business in close proximity to Chicago’s Midway Airport. The fire, although contained by 4:30 am, seemed to cause extensive damage to the building. Leaving it otherwise unsavable. No injuries were reported and people in the surrounding residencies evacuated from the area.

While the exact cause of the fire is unclear, a Comcast outage roughly occurred at the same time.

Georgis Catering, a company that has served Chicago for seventy-seven years is a staple to the older residents in the area. The company often serves meals for private planes. The company also works with Chicago’s, ‘Meal on Wheels’. A program that delivers food to residents who can not otherwise purchase or prepare food for themselves.

As a result of the fire, an estimated 7,000 adults with disabilities will not be able to receive their meals. At the news of Georgis Catering’s devastating loss of business, they published a statement on the next plans of action.

“At our eight sites in Cook County in Brookfield, Berwyn, Hometown, South Chicago Heights, Phoenix, Lemont Township, and at one of our stand-alone cafés in Dolton, our clients will not receive hot meals today. While they will be provided with emergency shelf-stable meals, we are searching for a new caterer and trying to connect with local restaurants as quickly as we can.”

Georgis Catering has yet to publish an official statement about the matter.

Written by Brielle R. Buford

Sources:

ABC7News: Chicago firefighters battle intense fire in longtime catering business near Midway

WGN9: Fire destroys business near Chicago’s Midway Airport

NBC CHICAGO: Longtime Chicago Catering Business Near Midway Airport Catches Fire Overnight

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License