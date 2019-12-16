Entertainment

Anna Karina, Star of French New Wave Cinema, Dies at 79 1960’s cinema icon, Anna Karina, the French New Wave actress, and the muse of Jean-Luc Godard, has died. She was 79 years old. Karina’s death was announced by…

Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Last Minute Gift Ideas for Movie Lovers Christmas is fast approaching, the New Year is almost here and that means this is the time when last minute holiday shoppers are out in full force looking…

New Christian Platform Offers Faith-Based Alternative to Disney Plus A new Christian platform offers parents a faith-based alternative to Disney Plus. Disney has called Disney Plus the future of the company. It is the entertainment giant’s streaming…

Billy Dee Williams Celebrated as Gender Fluid Actor Billy Dee Williams revealed in a recent interview that he is gender fluid. He sees himself is feminine and masculine. The MTV generation may remember him best…

Cha In-ha, Third Korean Entertainer to Die in 2 Months Young Korean actor, Cha In-ha, who was best known for his roles in “The Banker” and “Miss Independent Ji Eun 2,” has passed away. He was 27 years…