NFL Week 4 Recap [Video]

The recap of weekend sports starts with 13 NFL games played this Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Jets – Broncos Recap

The Jets lose to the Broncos 37 – 28. Sam Donald rushed for a 46-yard touchdown on the opening drive. Unfortunately for Darnold, it was downhill from there.

Bengals – Jaguars Recap

Joe Burrow and the Bengals finally get a victory over the Jaguars 33 – 25. Burrow did a good job in his first win. He made 25-of-36 passes for 300 yards, one touchdown, one interception.

Browns – Cowboys Recap

The Cleaveland Browns pulled out a can of whoop-ass on the Dallas Cowboys, winning 49 – 39. In this case, it didn’t appear to be heading that way immediately, Dak Prescott interception was dropped, and the ball popped into CeeDee Lamb’s hands, setting up a touchdown.

Saints – Lions Recap

In the early stages of the Saints 35, Lions 29 game, it appeared as if the Lions would pull out an upset. But Brees torched the Lions with a 29-yard teardrop pass to Alvin Kamara to convert a fourth down. After an interception thrown by Stafford in the end zone, the Saints quickly took the lead on the next possession and never looked back.

Seahawks – Dolphins Recap

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have been flying high game after game, but in this Sunday’s game with the Dolphins, they seem to have hit a patch of funk. Wilson still finished with a great stat line, going 24-of-34 for 360 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick. The Seahawks win 31 – 23.

Buccaneers – Chargers Recap

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers survived Chargers rookie quarterback Justine Herbert offensive onslaught Sunday. Herbert made 20-of-25 passes for 290 yards, three touchdowns, and one pick. The Buccaneers win 38 – 31.

Ravens – Football Team Recap

Ravens 31, Football Team 17 was the final score of a game the Washington Football Team never had a chance to win. The Ravens and their MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson won this game easily, holding a 31-10 lead before pulling Jackson in the fourth quarter.

Vikings – Texans Recap

Vikings are happy to be playing football after last week’s COVID-19 scare. They beat the Texans 31 – 23. This was a battle between two winless teams. The outcome and winner of this game was not really a great concern unless for fans.

Panthers – Cardinals Recap

The Panther Cardinals game was quite bizarre. No one would ever have thought that Panther’s offense would execute so well while Arizona played like they were running in quicksand. Bridgewater was 26-of-37 passes for 276 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. While Murray was 24-of-31 passes for 133 yards with three touchdowns. The Panthers win 31 – 21.

Bears – Colts Recap

The Bears and Colts game was slated to be a defensive battle. Rivers was 16-of-29 for 190 yards with a touchdown, and Foles was 26-of-42 for 249 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Colts win 19 – 11.

Rams – Giants Recap

The Rams may have won their week 4 matchup with the New York Giants, but this was far from a team’s ideal performance. Some expect to make a deep trip into the playoffs. Goff finished 25-of-32 for 200 yards and a touchdown. Jones went 23-of-36 for 190 yards and a killer interception that ended the game at the very end when Jones stared down his receiver. Rams win 17 – 9.

Bills – Raiders Recap

The Bills led by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Josh Allen hurt his hand in the second quarter and had to go into the locker room. Allen went 24-of-34 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Carr had a great stat line, going 32-of-44 for 311 yards and two touchdowns. He should’ve thrown a third score, but an illegal formation negated a touchdown of his to Nelson Agholor. Raiders win 30 – 23.

Eagles – 49ers Recap

In the Eagles 49ers game, Wentz looked like the quarterback of 2019, who led his team to the playoffs. Wentz finished 18-of-28 for 193 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Mullens went 18-of-26 for 200 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Eagles win 25 – 20.

Monday Night – Patriots-Chiefs Recap

The Patriots and the Chiefs Monday Night Game was expected to be a blowout since the Patriots quarterback was absent because of COVID-19. But no one informed them that they were supposed to be blown out. Mahomes finished 19-of-29 for 236 yards and two touchdowns to go along with eight scrambles for 28 rushing yards. And Hoyer finished his first-ever start with the Patriots 15-of-24 for 130 yards and the two turnovers. Chiefs win 26 – 10.

Falcons – Packers Recap

The Falcons were down two safeties entering this game, and the Packers’ top two receivers, including Davante Adams, would be sidelined. What wasn’t anticipated was that the Falcons would lose two more safeties, making it extremely difficult for them to defend Aaron Rodgers and his limited supporting cast. Rodgers ended up going a near-perfect 27-of-33 for 327 yards, and Ryan finished 28-of-39 for 285 yards. Packers win 30 – 16.

Opinion

In my opinion, the recap of week 4 in the NFL was pretty boring. Nothing really leaped out at me this week. The number 4 is a number meaning foundation; I hope that does not mean that this week is a snapshot of what the rest of the weeks will look like.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

WalterFootball.com: NFL Game Recaps: Week 4, 2020

NFL: 2020-21 season week 4

PFN Network: NFL Week 4 Recap: Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, and more action from Sunday; Mike Tanier

Feature and Top Image Courtesy of Erin Costa’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

First and fourth Inset Courtesy of Jack Kurzenknabe’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Second Inset Courtesy of All-Pro Reels’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Third Inset Courtesy of U-Haul Truck Sale’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

