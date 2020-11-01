Benny the Butcher Releases ‘Burden of Proof’ [Review]

Benny The Butcher drops “Burden Of Proof” in a year that has been tough for many but not for hip hop and certainly not for Griselda Records rapper. His 12 track album comes packed with street and vibrant verses from Buffalo, New York.

“Burden Of Proof” includes Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, and Westside Gunn with exclusive production by Hit-Boy.

Hit-Boy is fresh off his Nas-produced album “King’s Disease,” which was highly anticipated by veteran emcee Nas.

With Hit-Boy as the enlisted producer, Benny delivers as the veteran Emcee has created an amazing body of work for hip hop fans to enjoy not just this year but many years to come as they make “Burden of Proof” a daily dose in their lives.

Benny the Butcher and Hit-Boy both deliver amazing verses and beats that fans can appreciate as time moves on. Benny starts with the title track “Burden of Proof,” with Benny starting strong and lighting a fire giving fans a strong introduction into what is to come. Benny, the Butcher, starts strong and never slows down.

Even on the feature tracks with fellow veteran hip-hop artists, Benny the Butcher still outshines with his own verses but welcomes fellow artists to shine as well as they too give well-versed features on their assisted tracks.

“Burden Of Proof” and can very well be an album of the year. Hit-Boy delivers another stellar album making the producer too hot to miss as fans wonder who he will produce next. He has delivered another stellar body of work with another legendary hip hop artist in Benny the Butcher.

It only fits that Benny the Butcher ends the album with the track “Legend,” where he shows more of his talent with words and a great verse.

“Burden of Proof” by Benny the Butcher is a stellar performance and a strong contender for the year’s album. The album’s five stars are a treasure for hip hop fans to appreciate today and years to come. Benny The Butcher delivers the album with memorable verses.

As of this posting, Benny the Butcher Released “Burden of Proof” the commentary edition. now streaming on all digital streaming platforms, giving fans an in-depth look into the making of “Burden of Proof.”

Written by Kelly J (Kelz) Newson

Source:

Benny the Butcher – ‘Burden of Proof’

