Chicago Police Officer Dragged by Motorist During Traffic Stop

Two people are in custody after a motorist dragged a Chicago Police officer during a traffic stop. The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

The traffic stop occurred around 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue near the Red Line train station on Chicago’s south side. Two Chicago police officers pulled over the driver of a white Chevy Impala.

The reason for the traffic stop is unknown. The vehicle operator began to pull off while the Chicago Police officer was on the driver’s side door of the car.

This action caused the officer to be dragged and subsequently thrust into a fixed object after the car plowed into a pillar. Apparently, the Impala driver entered the wrong side of traffic before losing control of the vehicle.

The force of the impact caused the airbags to deploy. Witnesses reported the officer’s entire left side was bleeding, and he appeared to be seriously injured.

The fire department was called shortly after 7:40 p.m. CT. Before the police car could make it to the hospital, emergency assistance interceded and transported the injured officer to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

David Brown, Chicago Police Department Superintendent, met with the officer the next day while in the hospital.

On Tuesday, November 24, Brown tweeted:

I just returned from visiting our injured officer in the hospital. He is in good spirits. Please join me in praying for his full recovery.

The officer’s partner was checked out at an unknown hospital.

