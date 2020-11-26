Flor Silvestre “La Sentimental” Dies at 90 [Video]

Flor Silvestre, one of Mexico’s greatest recording artists, passed away in her home in Zacatecas with her children and grandchildren at her side on Nov. 25, 2020. She was 90 years old. Her son, Pepe Aguilar, has not released an official statement.

La Sentimental and La Voz Que Carcarica were nicknames attributed to “her melodious voice that conveyed the feelings of the singer,” according to The Canadian news, “having powerful bass approaching the voice of a contralto and a particular interpretive style.”

Her love of music stems from her parents, Jesús Jiménez Cervantes and María de Jesús Chabolla Peña. She debuted in a local venue in Mexico City — at 13 years old. She became a regular performer on Mexico’s national radio station, XEFO.

Arturo Blancas, a journalist/announcer, suggested she change her stage name from La Soladera to Flor Silvestre, the title of a Delore del Rio film (1943). She recalls this in her documentary, “Teatro del Pueblo.”

She adopted a female soldier’s character to perform a song written by Jose De Jesus Morales, which he wrote for her — “La Soldadera.” But this image was contrary to her fragile appearance, and one day, the announcer declared she did not look like a soldier to him:

You’re nothing like a soladera. You are a flower.

Silvestre married her husband Antonio Aguilar in 1959. She was almost 30 and had three children when they met. Their marriage welcomed two sons, Antonio (Jr.) and Pepe.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Excelsior News: Flor Silvestre dies at 90 years of age

The Canadian: Flor Silvestre dies mother Pepe Agular 90 years old

UCLA Library: Strachwitz Frontera Collection of Mexican and Mexican American Recordings: Flor Silvestre; by Agustín Gurza