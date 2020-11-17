NFL Week 10 [Recap] [Video]

Week 10 of the NFL football season starts with a Thursday Night Football game on Nov. 12, 2020, between two teams playing for bragging rights at the top of the AFC South.

NFL: Colts 34 — Titans 17

The Titans’ opening drive went for six-plays, 67 yards ending in a five-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to D’Onta Foreman. There was no other scoring in the first quarter except for a field goal by the Colts with 36 seconds left on the clock.

The second-quarter scoring was more like the Titans would score a field goal, and the Colts would respond with a touchdown. Tennesee would then respond with a touchdown, and the Colt would score a field goal ending the half with the Titans up by four-points.

Indianapolis dominated the second half with three touchdowns holding the Titans’ offense to a punt, blocked good for a Colts touchdown, and a missed field goal.

NFL: Brown 10 — Texans 7

All the scoring in this game took place in the first and the fourth quarters. Cleveland kicked a 52-yard field goal in the first. The second the third quarter was full of punts, turning the ball over on downs, and a missed field goal. With 13:32 left on the game clock, Brown’s Nick Chubb scored a 9-yard touchdown run, and with 4:59 left on the clock, Pharaoh Brown caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson.

NFL: Lions 30 — Washington 27

Mathew Staford and the Lions scored two touchdowns and a field goal, while Washington only scored one field goal. Lions went into the locker room up 17-3. In the second half, Washington scored three touchdowns and a fourth-quarter field goal to tie the game with 16 seconds left on the game clock. Stafford moved the ball 34 yards down the field, and with no time left on the clock, Matt Prater kicked a 59-yard field goal to win the game.

NFL: Packers 24 — Jaguars 20

The Jaguars did not have enough firepower to beat the Packers Sunday, even though they scored a touchdown and a field goal along with a 91-yard punt return by Keelan Cole.

Aaron Rogers and the Packers mounted three touchdowns and a field goal to garnish the victory.

NFL: Giants 27 — Eagles 17

Daniel Jones opened the scoring for the Giants with a 34-yard run for a touchdown. The Eagles responded with a field goal, and the Giants score another touchdown with 14:57 left in the half. Giants go in at half time up 14-3.

In the second half, the Eagles scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, but it was not enough. The Giants scored a touchdown and two fourth-quarter field goals to clinch the victory.

NFL: Bucs 46 — Panthers 23

Within the first half of the games, both teams scored two touchdowns and one field goal to end the half with a 17-17. Brady and the Bucs came out in the second half scoring three field goals and three touchdowns, including a 98-yard run by Ronald Jones. The Panthers were only able to score one touchdown in the fourth, but it was not enough.

NFL: Raiders 37 — Broncos 12

The Broncos could not expect to win this game, shooting themselves in the foot with four interceptions, a missed points-after attempt, and a lost fumble. Raiders accumulated 37 points with four touchdowns and three field goals, putting the game way out of reach.

NFL: Dolphins 29 — Chargers 21

The Dolphins outscored the Chargers in the first half by 10 points. In the second half, the Dolphins scored two field goals and one touchdown. The extra point was missed. Chargers scored two touchdowns, but the ending score left them eight points short of the victory.

NFL: Cardinals 32 — Bills 30

After going into the locker room at halftime in front of the Cardinals 16-9, the Bills came out in the third quarter, scored two touchdowns and a field goal as the Cardinals scored two touchdowns and a field goal to bring the score to 26-23.

The Bills score another touchdown with 34 seconds left in the game. Kyler Murray orchestrates a four-play, 75-yard drive finishing with a DeAndre Hopkins 43-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray, clinching the victory with only two seconds left on the game clock.

NFL: Rams 23 — Seahawks 16

A pivotal matchup between two NFC West divisional teams. The Rams’ first half, two touchdowns, and one field goal were enough to take them into halftime up by four points over the Seahawks 17-13. The second half only produced another Rams touchdown and a Seahawk field goal at the end of the game with twenty-five seconds left on the clock.

NFL: Saints 27 — 49ers 13

Even though Drew Brees was knocked out of the game in the first half with broken ribs and a collapsed lung Jameis Winston came in and finished the job. The Saints scoring three Alvin Kamara touchdowns and two Will Lutz field Goals. The 49ers only scored a touchdown and two field goals falling to the Saints.

NFL: Steelers 36 — Bengals 10

The Steelers played a dominating game against an AFC North divisional team. Big Ben passed for 333-yards and passed for four touchdowns to defeat the Bengals in a runaway game. The Steelers and Big Ben are still the only undefeated team in the NFL in Week 10.

NFL: Patriots 23 — Ravens 17

The Patriots had what it took to knock off the Ravens in the pouring rain Sunday. Cam Newton had 118 passing yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. Lamar Jackson had 249 yards passing and two touchdowns. Tack on a Rex Burkhead 24-yard touchdown pass from Jakobi Meyers and a Nick Folk 20-yard field goal, and the Patriots were victorious.

NFL: Monday Night Football Vikings 19 — Bears 13

This game between two NFC North divisional rivals was a defensive exhibition. If it were not for Cordell Paterson’s 104-yard kick off return for a touchdown, the Bears would not have had any points other than the two field goals kicked by Cairo Santos. The Vikings’ Kirk Cousins passed for 292 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Bears defense held Vikings Delvin Cook to 30 carries for 96 yards. But the offense could not cash in. Nick Foles was taken out of the game on the cart in the fourth quarter down six points with no time outs left and less than a minute on the game clock.

The Falcons, Cowboys, Chiefs, and Jets were all on a bye week for Week 10.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

