Theo Epstein Cubs President of Baseball Operations Steps Down [Video]

Theo Epstein, Chicago Cubs’ president of baseball operations is stepping down Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. General manager Jed Hoyer will step in for Epstein. His five-year contract had one more year left on it set to expire after the 2021 season.

Epstein was the youngest general manager in the history of MLB when the Boston Red Sox hired him at the age of 28 in 2002. Two years later the Red Sox won their first World Series championship and won another in 2007.

In 2011 he resigned from the Red Sox to become president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs. Joining the Cubs in 2011 Epstein played a large role in putting together the team that won the World Series in 2016.

Cubs’ first championship since 1908.

Epstein stated in a news conference that working for a team in 2021 was not on his radar. His plan is the play a role in the game from a general capacity, but he does want to lead another club someday.

As for right now, he wants to spend time with his wife and two boys. He did not totally dismiss the possibility of joining another team for the 2021 season.

Epstein stated:

The organization faces a number of decisions this winter that carry long-term consequences; those types of decisions are best made by someone who will be here for a long period rather than just one more year. Jed has earned this opportunity and is absolutely the right person to take over this baseball operation at such an important time

Teams that may be in the market for someone like Epstein to lead their baseball operations are the Mets and the Phillies. The Mets who have not won a World Series since 1986 may be the front-runners to grab him.

