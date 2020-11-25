Yemen Rebels Bomb Aramco Oil Company in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco oil company located in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on the Red Sea was struck by a new cruise missile sent by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The bombing took place hours after the kingdom’s virtual group meeting of 20 leaders, according to The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2020.

The Yemen rebels bombed the plant after a visit by the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who came to see the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; the meeting guests included the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the head of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in the Red Sea Coastal resort town of Neom.

The Houthi movement (Yemen rebels) started in the 1990s and is a military rebellion against the Yemen military and president. It started in Sa’dah, a city in Yemen, and the name came from its founder Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi.

Videos of the explosion circulated social media, and satellite pictures show a damaged oil tank. Yemen Houthi rebels had claimed to have fired a Quds-2 cruise missile. Jeddah is more than 390 miles away from the Yemen border, where the Yemen rebels allegedly launched the missile. The military claimed the missiles flew about 400 miles to reach the target.

The Yemen rebels wanted to show their ability to strike deep into the country.

Since last year the Yemen rebels have been launching missiles at targets much closer to the Saudi Yemen Border. The Yemen rebels attacked before sunrise. Spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki for the Saudi- led Coalition stated,

a cowardly attack which not only targeted the kingdom, but also targeted the nerve center of the world’s energy supply and the security of the global economy

Brigadier General Yehia Sarie, the spokesperson for the Houthi military, posted a photo on social media from a satellite that matched Aramco’s plant location that the Yemen rebels allegedly bombed.

Written by Jessica Letcher

