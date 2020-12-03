Scott Atlas Trump’s Coronavirus Advisor Resigns



Dr. Scott Atlas, who was President Donald Trump’s coronavirus adviser, has resigned, according to CNN on Dec. 1, 2020. The controversial doctor is well known for downplaying the seriousness of the virus. Like Trump, Atlas questioned the efficacy of wearing masks and state restriction measures to control the pandemic.

Trump asked him to join his task force after seeing him on the news in August. Atlas is a neuroradiologist who has no previous experience in infectious disease, took the job. He believes in herd immunity, which occurs when a large portion of a population becomes immune to disease through vaccinations or previous infections, making the spread of the disease unlikely, which causes the whole population to become protected.

Atlas posted a picture of his resignation letter on social media and addressed it to President Trump. He said his main focus was to minimize all harm from both the pandemic and the structural policies, especially to the working class and the poor.

Atlas did not attend coronavirus task force meetings for months. He was not missed because doctors on the panel, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, did not want his input at the meetings.

He repeatedly clashed with other members of the coronavirus task force. The senior fellow at Stanford University’s conservative Hoover institution was against the lockdowns and wanted to fight the virus by using herd immunity.

As a special government employee, he technically had a 130-day employment window.

Written by Jessica Letcher

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNN: Dr. Scott Atlas resigns from Trump administration; by Kaitlan Collins, Jim Acosta, and Devan Cole

NBC News: Controversial White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas resigns; by Hallie Jackson and Tim Stelloh

Yahoo! News: Covid: Dr. Scott Atlas – Trump’s controversial coronavirus adviser – resigns

Featured and Top Image by U.S. Congress Courtesy of Wikimedia – Public Domain License

Inset Image Courtesy of Thomas Hawk’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License