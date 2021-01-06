6.2M Earthquake Kills at Least 34 on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island

Don't like to read?

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit an Indonesian island on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Initial findings indicate at least 34 people died, and over 650 are injured. The quake, the latest in a series over the past 24 hours, has displaced more than 15,000 Sulawesi residents.

At least 26 of those killed were in Mamuju — eight others died in other parts of Western Sulawesi. Aljazeera reports:

Aftershocks could trigger a tsunami.

According to Sudirman Samual, a journalist based in Mamuju, north of the epicenter, some buildings were severely damaged, including hotels, a mall, and West Sulawesi Governor’s office. Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) agency indicates electricity is down,

The USGS measured the intensity level VII, which means the earthquake was “very strong” with “moderate” damage from the shaking that lasted approximately seven seconds. The epicenter struck 3.73 miles (6 km) northeast of Majene — 11.43 miles (18.4 km) deep.

North of Majene, patients, and staff are trapped in a hospital’s rubble collapsed by the earthquake.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook the same district hours earlier.

Indonesian Island Region Regular Hit by Earthquakes

The Indonesian chain of islands straddles the Pacific Ring Of Fire is regularly hit by earthquakes.

In 2018, thousands died after a 6.2-magnitude quake and tsunami struck Palu, further north on Sulawesi island.

