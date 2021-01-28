Become a Real Abundance Distributor [Video]

Don't like to read?

Becoming a distributor of Real Abundance products is an exciting way to work-from-home and earn money, offering opportunities and healthy products that will elevate lives.

Signing up to join Real Abundance is easy by following these steps:

Use the link provided by your sponsor; ex: cathy.getrealabundance.com. Choose the “Opportunity” menu and select “Join Now” or “Find a Distributor.” When the product window is open, select your enrollment package — distributor compensation plan and levels explained in the video below. Fill out the “Distributor Information” form.

The form asks for basic information starting with your preferred email address. When choosing a password, make sure it is unique and meets the Real Abundance requirements — both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one number, and at least one special character, for example, KaiDos581!$.

You are asked for your personal tax identification number (Social Security Number). This allows you to receive your earnings and a yearly 1099 statement for filing taxes. The number is totally encrypted and secure.

Your date of birth is also required since a person must be at least 18 years old to agree to the terms of a Real Abundance distributorship legally.

Once you have the form filled out, you will be asked to agree to the statements listed.

Each of these is explained in the link that will open by clicking on each. Once you have read them click the box to indicate your agreement.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Screenshots from Get Real Abundance Website – Used With Permission