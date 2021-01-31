David Hogg Asks GOP Leader to Denounce Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene [Video]

Don't like to read?

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg called for GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to denounce Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her vicious verbal assault on him in recent years and a recent viral video on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

Hogg spoke to CNN and said:

Take all of her committee assignments away … also, don’t support her when she runs for re-election again. Republicans always act as if they’re the party of decency and respect. But would the party of decency and respect question whether or not school shootings happened? Would they harass the survivors of these shootings for having different opinions than them? I don’t think so. And if Kevin McCarthy doesn’t think so either, he needs to actually stand up and do something about this congresswoman.

Greene has been asked to resign after it was reported that she agreed with comments identifying the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings as a false flag operation. Hogg being a survivor of the shooting, has become a strong vocal advocate for stricter gun regulations.

The renewed scrutiny comes in light of controversial comments Greene made in 2018 and 2019, calling Hogg #littleHitler. Greene also calls Hogg a coward at the end of the video claiming his activism was monetized by billionaire George Soros.

Hogg tells Camerota of CNN Thursday that he was trying to practice his PTSD and ADHD coping meditations while being verbally attacked by Greene. Hogg said:

Sometimes it’s just, you know, as I was told growing up, it’s just better not to respond to bullies and just walk away

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

