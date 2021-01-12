Senator-Elect Warnock Reflects on Historic Victory [Video]

Don't like to read?

Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock conveyed his first sermon Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. Warnock has broad ties with Georgia’s Black faith community.

During his sermon, Warnock referenced Wednesday’s riots in Washington as he expressed that he wanted to talk about God’s victory over violence. Georgia has its first Black senator in Warnock which makes him only the 11th Black senator in U.S. history. His associate in the senate Jon Ossoff will be the first Jewish senator.

Warnock continued his sermon by stating that he was basking in the glory of what he a senator-elect Ossoff’s victory represents. Warnock said:

Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story — our great and grand American story — began to emerge as we saw the crude and the angry and the disrespectful and the violent break their way into the people’s house, some carrying Confederate flags, signs and symbols, of an Old World Order passing away.

Warnock asserted that these rioters invaded the Capitol in support of the ousted president Trump wreaking havoc and mayhem causing widespread terror. He could not help but connect how humane these rioters were treated to the brute force those peaceful nonviolent protesters were met with this summer after the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Warnock in his sermon Sunday also elaborated that telling the truth will get you in trouble. But there is no change without truth. Preaching from the former pulpit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Warnock says:

We cannot and we will not change until we confront or are confronted by the sickness of our own situation. That applies to individuals, that applies to institutions, that applies to nations. You can never get better until you have an actual diagnosis

Written by Omari Jahi

